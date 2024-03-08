DT Health: Early detection and treatment of children’s mental health critical

CHENNAI: It is critical to acknowledge that children's mental health is just as important as their physical health for optimal growth & development.

Children's general health is closely linked to their mental health. It has been noted that during childhood and adolescence, many adult mental disorders' signs were present, albeit frequently undetected. This emphasises the need for early detection and treatment, which can avert more serious and persistent issues as a kid grows older.

Dr T Vidhya, consultant pediatrician at Promed Hospital says that children's mental health disorders are long-term conditions that can have a big influence on their lives.

These conditions may impair their ability to perform in a variety of contexts, including the community, the classroom, and the home. It can be difficult for kids with untreated mental health issues to make friends, stay up to date in school, and retain their self-esteem.

"Mental health issues can show up as a variety of symptoms in children, such as issues with playing, learning, speech, behaviour, and emotional control. These symptoms could include excessive fear, frequent tantrums, or trouble interacting with others. Changes in interests, sleep habits, social disengagement, and participation in risky behaviours are some signs that older children and adolescents are experiencing these issues. It is essential to be watchful for these symptoms to recognise and address them early on," she said. Doctors say that numerous treatment options are customised to meet the individual needs of each kid. It is crucial to use collaborative techniques with educators, parents, healthcare professionals, and with others that matter. Results can be greatly improved with an early diagnosis and the right services.