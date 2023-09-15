Dt Health: Benefits of physiotherapy extend beyond physical realm

CHENNAI: Physiotherapy employs various techniques, including exercises, manual therapy, and modalities like ultrasound and electrical stimulation, to alleviate pain, restore mobility, and enhance overall quality of life. Physiotherapists work with patients of all ages and conditions, promoting optimal physical health and recovery.

The ageing process often comes with physical challenges, including reduced muscle strength, joint stiffness, and decreased mobility. These issues can have a profound effect on an individual’s quality of life, making simple tasks more challenging and contributing to a decline in overall health. This is where physiotherapy steps in as a crucial component of our comprehensive senior care program. Dr Ignatius Jacob, consultant of rehab care at Athulya Senior Care says physiotherapy is not just about alleviating pain or recovering from injuries; it is a holistic approach to enhancing the well-being of an individual.

“One of the primary benefits of physiotherapy is its ability to restore and maintain mobility. Through a combination of targeted exercises, manual therapy, and assistive devices, our physiotherapists help residents regain strength, flexibility, and independence. This not only improves their physical capabilities but also boosts their self-esteem and mental well-being,” adds Dr Ignatius Jacob.

He further says that physiotherapy is a preventive measure against common age-related issues such as falls and fractures. By improving balance and coordination, residents are less likely to experience accidents that can lead to serious injuries. This not only saves them from physical pain but also reduces the emotional and financial burden that falls can impose.

The benefits of physiotherapy extend beyond the physical realm. Engaging in regular physical activity, even in a supervised setting, has been shown to have a positive impact on mental health. It promotes a sense of accomplishment, reduces stress, and enhances overall emotional well-being.