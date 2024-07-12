Dr Mehta’s Hosp thyroid screening camp tomorrow

CHENNAI: Dr Mehta’s Hospitals – Global Campus will conduct a one-day free Thyroid Screening Camp on July 13, 2024, to promote a healthier community and address the increasing prevalence of thyroid problems. This initiative aims to raise awareness about thyroid health and provide accessible diagnostic services to the community. Facilitating early detection through comprehensive thyroid functional tests are being done.

“Thyroid problems are increasingly common, affecting metabolism. However, they often present with subtle symptoms or are mistaken for other conditions and may even go unnoticed. Early detection is key to effective management to prevent complications,” says Dr Rose Raichel, Consultant Internal Medicine Physician at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals.

“Feeling extremely tired, unexplained or sudden weight loss/gain, dry skin, hair loss, faster or slower heart rate than usual, and heavy or irregular menstrual cycles (for women) are the common symptoms of thyroid,” added, Dr Rose Raichel.

Dr Jose Chellan, Head Clinical Operations of Dr Mehta’s Hospitals, emphasised that individuals susceptible to thyroid problems, such as those with a family history of thyroid issues, type 1 diabetes, should undergo thyroid functional tests to assess their thyroid health, whether they exhibit symptoms.