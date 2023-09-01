Don’t fall for online skin treatment advts, warn dermatologists

CHENNAI: Dermatologists in the State raised concerns about the rising incidents of quackery in the field with non-dermatologists propagating various skin treatments without the expertise. Experts are warning of allergies, rashes, kidney problems, permanent skin damage and discolouration if skin or hair treatments are done unscientifically using steroids.

The largest organ of the body, skin, can absorb whatever is applied on it. Doctors say that several diseases can occur in skin due to internal health issues too.

We are deeply concerned about the people, who are non-dermatologists, coaching on the specialty of dermatology. We condemn quackery and we want to make the people aware of this fact that the dermatologists are the only true specialists, said Dr Vijay Zawar, President of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereology and Leprosy (IADVL).

There are reports of quacks promising various guaranteed treatments after completing short courses on skin and hair treatments without the right qualification.

Senior consultant dermatologist Dr A V Kaleeswaran said that dermatologists, who have completed MD DVL, D DVL or DNB, are the actual skin specialists. He added that the abuse of topical steroids in fairness products can lead to serious consequences. He said that people fall for customised procedures due to many online advertisements suggesting specialised treatments for skin and hair, but it can lead to a greater damage.

“Public should know whom to trust with skin and hair issues. Only dermatologist with the right educational qualification can diagnose, treat and do procedures like laser, peels, fillers, Botox, micro needling and prescribe medications. Topical steroid abuse for fairness is going haywire,” said a member of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereology and Leprosy.