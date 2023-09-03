Begin typing your search...
Different names for GolGappe's. How many do you know?
It goes by different names in various regions of the country. Here are some of the regional names for this delectable snack.
MUMBAI: Pani-puri or GolGappe is a beloved Indian street food that holds a special place in the hearts of many. It's not just a snack; it's an experience and an emotion for those who relish it. It goes by different names in various regions of the country. Here are some of the regional names for this delectable snack.
Next Story