Different names for GolGappe's. How many do you know?

MUMBAI: Pani-puri or GolGappe is a beloved Indian street food that holds a special place in the hearts of many. It's not just a snack; it's an experience and an emotion for those who relish it. It goes by different names in various regions of the country. Here are some of the regional names for this delectable snack.

Pani Puri The most common name for this dish, used in many parts of India, including North India. It is a crispy, flaky hollow puri filled with flavoured water, and chick peas cooked with several spices and chat masala





Golgappe 'Golgappe' is widely used in North India, particularly in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.





Puchka In East India, especially in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, it's known as Puchka.





Gupchup Gupchup is used in some parts of Odisha.





Pani Ke Patashe 'Pani Ke Patashe' is commonly used in parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.























