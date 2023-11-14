CHENNAI: Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, in collaboration with its research wing Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, recently announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind novel ‘Diabetes Liver Clinic’, a Centre of Excellence dedicated to the research, prevention and management of liver complications in individuals with diabetes.

Recent study highlights the undermined association between diabetes and liver health, as liver plays a critical role being a glucose storehouse and its susceptibility to conditions such as ‘Fatty Liver’ has recently come into focus.

Dr V Mohan’s research underscores that over 50 percent of individuals with type 2 diabetes experience some degree of fatty liver.

The evolving understanding of this bidirectional relationship highlights the importance of addressing these conditions holistically, marking a shift from a glucose-centric diabetes treatment approach to a broader metabolic care framework.