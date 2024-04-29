Delicious food ideas to satisfy your menstrual cravings

NEW DELHI: Managing cravings during menstruation can be challenging But apting for healthy, nutritious foods can help alleviate discomfort and promote overall well-being. Here are five delicious disties designed to satisfy cravings while providing essential nutrients to support your body during your periods
Dark chocolate banana smoothie
Craving something sweet? Blend up a decadent dark chocolate banana smoothie. Dark chocolate contains magnesium, which can help alleviate menstrual cramps, while bananas are rich in potassium, which aids in reducing bloating. Combine them with almond milk and a touch of honey for a creamy, indulgent treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Quinoa salad with avocado, chickpeas
For a satisfying and nutritious meal, whip up a quinoa salad loaded with avocado and chickpeas. Quinoa is high in fibre and protein, providing long-lasting energy and helping to stabilize blood sugar levels. Avocado adds healthy fats and creamy texture, while chickpeas offer a boost of iron to combat fatigue commonly experienced during menstruation.
Vegetable stir-fry with brown rice
Craving something savoury? Whip up a colourful vegetable stir-fry served over brown rice. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, this dish is not only delicious but also helps combat inflammation and bloating. Choose an array of vibrant veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and spinach for a satisfying and nutrient-dense meal.
Salmon, asparagus parcels
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon is an excellent choice for easing menstrual discomfort. Wrap salmon fillets and fresh asparagus spears in parchment paper with a squeeze of lemon juice and your favourite herbs, then bake until tender. This simple yet elegant dish provides a hearty dose of protein and essential nutrients to support overall health during menstruation
Greek yogurt parfait with berries, nuts
Craving something creamy and satisfying? Enjoy a Greek yogurt parfait topped with fresh berries and nuts. Greek yogurt is packed with protein and probiotics, which can help alleviate bloating and improve digestive health. Add antioxidant-rich berries and a sprinkle of nuts for crunch and texture, creating a delicious and nutritious snack or dessert option