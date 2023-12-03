Debunking cold weather beauty misconceptions

CHENNAI: As the temperature drops, so does the moisture level in the air, making winter a challenging season for our skin. Winter skincare requires a thoughtful approach. By debunking these common myths, you can tailor your skincare routine to combat the challenges.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that sunscreen is only essential during the summertime. In reality, harmful UV rays are present year-round and can lead to premature aging and skin damage.

Incorporate hydrating skincare products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin to replenish and lock in moisture.

For effective winter skincare, opt for moisturisers with ingredients like Shea butter, ceramides, and fatty acids. These components help nourish the skin and restore its protective barrier.