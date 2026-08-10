Chew on this: Stress, peer pressure, poor diet driving unhealthy eating among students

The nationwide study, which included Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, among the participating institutions, has called for universities to look beyond conventional nutrition programmes, and address the psychological and social factors influencing food choices.



Conducted among 3,150 undergraduate students from 21 State agricultural universities across six geographical regions, the study examined how dietary practices, emotional triggers, and social influences impact Body Mass Index (BMI). Although the study does not present State-wise estimates, TNAU represented Tamil Nadu in the southern region of the survey, making the findings relevant to the State’s higher education ecosystem.



Researchers found that students who ate in response to stress, anxiety, loneliness, or food advertisements were significantly more likely to have a higher BMI. In contrast, structured eating patterns, emotionally stable eating behaviour, and food choices made independent of peer influence were associated with healthier weight outcomes.



The survey paints a mixed picture of students’ nutritional status. While 48 per cent of respondents had a normal BMI, 15.6 per cent were underweight, 26.7 per cent were categorised as pre-obese, and 9.6 per cent were obese under Asian BMI standards, highlighting the dual burden of undernutrition and obesity among young adults.



The dietary assessment revealed that cereal consumption met recommended levels across the sample. However, green leafy vegetable intake remained 31-34 per cent below the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendation, while milk and dairy consumption was 13-18 per cent lower, and fruit intake lagged by 10-20 per cent.



The study also found that only 66.6 per cent of students consumed three regular meals a day, while 75.3 per cent had breakfast daily, leaving nearly one in four skipping the first meal of the day. More than 82 per cent reported consuming snacks at least three times a week. Daily fruit consumption stood at just 6.6 per cent, while only 20 per cent consumed milk every day. More than 81 per cent drank less than two litres of water daily.