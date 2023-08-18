Challenges and treatment of paediatric sarcoma

CHENNAI: Paediatric sarcoma, specifically bone cancer, poses unique challenges for young patients and their families. Bone cancer in children, often referred to as paediatric bone cancer or paediatric sarcoma, encompasses various types, with osteosarcoma being the most common. This aggressive tumor usually originates in the growing areas of the bone, such as near the ends of long bones like the arms and legs.

In addition to osteosarcoma, other types of bone cancer can affect children, albeit less frequently. These include Ewing sarcoma, chondrosarcoma, and malignant fibrous histiocytoma. Each type has its own characteristics, treatment protocols, and prognoses. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial to determine the appropriate treatment approach for each child.

Paediatric sarcoma and bone cancer present several challenges that are distinct from adult cases.

Surgery: Surgical intervention plays a critical role in the treatment of paediatric sarcoma and bone cancer. Surgeons aim to remove the tumor while preserving as much healthy bone and tissue as possible. Limb-sparing surgeries, where the affected bone is replaced with prosthetic implants or bone grafts, are often pursued to maintain functionality and quality of life.

Chemotherapy: Systemic chemotherapy is typically administered before and after surgery to shrink the tumor, kill any remaining cancer cells, and reduce the risk of recurrence. Chemotherapy may be the primary treatment for inoperable tumors or those that have spread to other parts of the body.

Radiation therapy: In some cases, radiation therapy may be recommended to target residual cancer cells after surgery or as a primary treatment for tumors that cannot be completely removed surgically. Careful planning is essential to minimize radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

Targeted therapies: Advances in molecular diagnostics have led to the development of targeted therapies for specific genetic mutations associated with paediatric sarcoma. These therapies aim to inhibit the growth of cancer cells while minimizing damage to normal cells.