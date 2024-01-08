Boost your immunity with these yoga exercises

Increasing your immunity is essential for keeping up a strong defence against environmental threats and avoiding recurrent illnesses. Fortunately, there are several easy and efficient ways to strengthen your immune system, such as yoga, which can improve your overall health and shield you from illness.





Mandukasana (Frog Pose) With your thumbs tucked inside your fingers, create a fist while seated in Vajrasana. Put your fists on either side of your belly button. Breathe out, tuck your abdomen in, and lean forward so that your fists are pressed against your navel. Bending, look forward, and release as you take a breath.







Samakonasana (Equal Angle Pose) Exhale as you stand in Tadasana, then bend forward, keeping your back straight, until your upper body is parallel to the floor. Stretch your hands forward or lay them on your hips while maintaining a straight knee.







Triayaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose) With your feet together in Tadasana, raise both hands and interlock your fingers while taking a breath. Breathe back into the centre while bending slightly to one side while maintaining a straight knee. Continue on the opposite side.







Balasana (Child’s Pose)

It does an excellent job of strengthening your immunity. Place your toes together and your knees slightly apart while kneeling on the ground. Put your hands on both of your thighs. Let out a breath and bend your body forward. Your head should touch the carpet in the space between your knees, and your tummy should rest on your thighs. To contact the mat, extend your hands in front of you. Take a breath, pause, and then return to the beginning posture.

Dhanurasana (Bow pose) Enhancing blood circulation throughout the body, Dhanurasana contributes to increased immunity. Lie down on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your side. Now lift your knees and bring your heel up to your butt. Grasp both of your legs by the ankles. Taking a deep breath, raise your legs and chest off the floor. Pull as hard as you can on your legs while maintaining a straight expression. Your body should be tight like a bow.

























