Boost hair growth: Top 3 essential supplements for healthier hair

CHENNAI: Various factors, including genetics, diet, and lifestyle, influence hair health. However, specific nutritional supplements have shown promise in promoting growth and strengthening hair. Here are three top supplements that can support hair health, how they work, and their recommended dosages.

1. Biotin Supplements

Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is a vital nutrient that plays a key role in synthesising keratin, the main protein that makes up hair. While a daily intake of 30 micrograms is generally sufficient, individuals facing hair loss or hair-related issues may benefit from a higher dosage of around 1,000 micrograms per day. Biotin helps reinforce keratin infrastructure, supporting hair strength, thickness, and overall growth for healthier, more resilient hair.

2. Vitamin D Supplements

Vitamin D is essential for hair follicle development and regulating the hair growth cycle. A deficiency in Vitamin D can disrupt this cycle and contribute to hair loss. For those with low Vitamin D levels, a weekly dose of 6,000 IU for two months can help replenish levels and support hair growth. Adequate Vitamin D intake aids in activating hair follicles and promoting hair health, especially when combined with a balanced diet. Vitamin D’s anti-inflammatory properties also help soothe the scalp, creating a healthier environment for hair growth and reducing hair thinning.

3. Iron Supplements

Iron deficiency is common in countries like India, where anaemia affects a significant portion of the population. Iron is essential for oxygen transport in the blood, and a deficiency limits the oxygen supply to hair follicles, which can weaken hair and lead to loss. Addressing iron deficiency improves oxygen delivery to hair follicles, supporting healthier growth. Individuals diagnosed with anaemia can benefit from iron supplements under the guidance of a healthcare provider to enhance both general health and hair vitality.

Conclusion

Adding these supplements to a balanced diet may help improve hair growth, particularly in individuals with specific nutrient deficiencies. However, consulting with a healthcare provider is essential before beginning any supplement regimen to ensure proper dosages and avoid potential side effects.