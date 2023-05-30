Be radiant and ready

NEW DELHI: As the temperature soars, our instinct drives us towards ways to protect and nourish our skin. These five ways will set the tone right to achieve a glowing complexion that not just feels but looks healthy too in the scorching summer.

When it gets hot and humid our skin can get super parched and patchy at the same time leading to some major irritating skin problems. But don't trip, there's a way to combat this! You got to hit up ways of skincare that are all about hydrating and nourishing your precious epidermis.

Well, when we talk about modern skincare, cutting-edge products with fancy ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and retinol are flooded in the beauty market. From the OG basics to the latest trends there's always something new emerging in the beauty world and Dr Chytra V Anand, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, Bengaluru spills the tea on what's hot right now.

Sunscreens

First and foremost, the application of sunscreens. Sunscreens are essential for protecting the skin by preventing ultraviolet radiation from being absorbed. UV radiation can cause sunburns which makes sunscreen an important tool for staying safe in the sun. Sunscreen brands in the market use the sun protection factor (SPF) to indicate how well a product can block ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which are the primary cause of sunburns. Higher SPF numbers indicate greater protection from UVB rays. For instance, a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 blocks approximately 97 per cent of UVB rays, while an SPF of 50 blocks about 98 per cent of UVB rays.

Oral Hyaluronic Acid

Oral hyaluronic acid refers to the ingestion of hyaluronic acid supplements in the form of capsules, pills, or liquids. Although hyaluronic acid is widely used in topical cosmetics and dermal fillers, it has recently gained popularity as an oral supplement. Taking oral hyaluronic acid can provide a number of benefits like reduced signs of ageing, and greater skin hydration.

Using Astaxanthin for skin

Astaxanthin is a strong antioxidant that has gained attention due to its possible skin benefits. Astaxanthin is mostly used orally as a dietary supplement but nowadays it is also used as a topical component in several skincare products. Astaxanthin has the ability to increase skin hydration and moisture retention. It helps to improve the skin's natural barrier function by reducing transepidermal water loss (TEWL), which keeps the skin moisturized and plump. Its most important and scientifically validated impact is UV protection, making it the skin's closest friend throughout the summer months.

Moisturisers

Another important factor is to keep your skin moisturised. When the temperatures rise, our skin tends to lose moisture quickly, leading to dryness, flakiness, and even irritation. To combat this, it's important to use products that are designed to nourish the skin. Not only products but injectable treatments also help quickly restore the moisture quotient of the skin. Such treatments can be done on the face, neck, decolletage, hands, arms, knees, and abdomen area to effectively treat skin laxity.

Bio-remodelling

If all the above pointers seem to be passe, then you can try out rejuvenation with bio-remodelling. The revolutionary non-invasive treatment is taking the beauty industry by storm. Using the latest in biotechnology, the treatment stimulates your body's natural collagen production, giving you a youthful and radiant glow. Like Profhilo's range of products, the cutting-edge hyaluronic acid-based injectable treatment rejuvenates the skin by increasing hydration, enhancing elasticity, and diminishing fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrafacial

Another treatment gaining major popularity is Hydrafacial. The treatment combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration, and antioxidant protection to deliver stunning results. By removing impurities and dead skin cells while simultaneously infusing moisturizing serums, this treatment ensures your skin receives the TLC it deserves. Using a special wand to vacuum pores and deeply hydrate your skin, Hydrafacials are the perfect choice for anyone seeking a quick and powerful solution to skincare.

Choose the perfect skincare treatment to suit your unique needs and dynamic lifestyle. With so many options available, you can rest assured that you'll find the perfect skincare solution to help you look and feel your best this summer. So go ahead and treat yourself - because you deserve it!