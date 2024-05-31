Apollo performs 1st RDN therapy for hypertension

CHENNAI: The world's first Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation therapy was performed on a patient with an ectopic kidney at Apollo Hospital recently.

Dr Refai Showkathali and his team carried out the procedure to treat resistant hypertension in a 58-year-old man with uncontrolled blood pressure despite being on a maximum medical regimen.

The patient had an extremely rare anatomical variation with an ectopic left kidney located in the right iliac fossa supplied by two separate renal arteries. The innovative RDN therapy involved radiofrequency ablation of both renal arteries. The therapy led to a remarkable reduction in the patient's blood pressure from over 160/100 mm Hg to 130/80 mm Hg within a day and he was discharged the next day. He used to take five medicines earlier but now he requires only two medications.

Dr Refai Showkathali, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals Chennai, said, “The procedure offers new hope for patients with complex resistant hypertension conditions. The patient's significant improvement demonstrates the therapy's potential in managing obstinate cases of high blood pressure.”