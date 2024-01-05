Antimicrobial resistance on the rise due to Inappropriate use of antibiotics

CHENNAI: Though antibiotics are some of the life-saving drugs in the modern medicine, the abuse, overuse and inappropriate use of these antimicrobial agents against some infections has led to an increased prevalence of antimicrobial resistance. In simpler words, this limits the availability of treatment options against bacterial infections.

The bacterial infections with multi-drug resistant strains can contribute to high mortality and morbidity since the antibiotics would not act on them due to antimicrobial resistance. However, a culture sample can determine the resistance and sensitivity of the common drugs against the particular infection in an individual.

A study by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has stated that in order to provide effective treatment against bacterial infections, it is important to find out the antimicrobial resistance of an individual before starting the treatment.

As part of the study, a total of 400 positive culture were studied and the bacterias such as E coli, Staphylococcus.sp, Klebseilla.sp, Pseudomonas.sp and others were

were isolated. The study showed a maximum resistance against commonly used first line antimicrobials such as co-trimoxazole, ampicillin, amoxyclav, fluoroquinolones, and third generation cephalosporins. Several infections were found to be resistant against the antimicrobials. Out of 102 Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, about 53 percent were resistant to cefoxitine, an antibiotic that is used to treat a range of bacterial infections.

With increasing antimicrobial resistance, it is commonly reported by the doctors that life saving antibiotics or antimicrobials are not effective on patients in intensive care unit. "It is important to do a microbial culture and check the sensitivity of drugs in an individual against the bacterial infections they are infected with. A clinical culture sample is essential before starting antimicrobial therapy. This will help in providing individualistic and targetted treatment to someone infected with bacterial infections and reduce the risks of mortality or prolonged morbidity," said Dr Palani Sampath, one of the authors of the study.

The study stated that to prevent the rising trend of AMR, rational use of antibiotics, prescribing appropriate antibiotics after conducting culture and sensitivity, preventive measures and health policies should be implemented to prevent the spread of infection caused by these pathogens. A careful adherence to infection control and infection treatment guidelines helps to improve patient outcome and reduce the antibiotic usage.