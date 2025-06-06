Antibiotics during pregnancy may reduce preterm births in women with HIV: Study

NEW DELHI: A daily dose of a commonly used, safe, and inexpensive antibiotic may help reduce preterm births (born at 37 weeks’ gestation or before), in women with HIV, according to a study of almost 1,000 pregnant women in Zimbabwe.

An international group of researchers, from the UK and Zimbabwe, found that women living with HIV who took the antibiotic trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole during their pregnancy had larger babies who were less likely to be preterm.

Trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial agent with anti-inflammatory properties that are widely used in sub-Saharan Africa.

The study showed that for babies born to a small group of 131 women with HIV, the reduction in premature births was especially marked, with only 2 per cent of births in the trimethoprim–sulfamethoxazole group preterm, as compared with 14 per cent in the placebo group.

“Our findings suggest that a low-cost, daily antibiotic, in a setting where infections like HIV are common, might reduce the risk of preterm births. We desperately need new strategies to prevent preterm births, which are the leading cause of under-5 child mortality,” said Andrew Prendergast, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunology at Queen Mary University of London.