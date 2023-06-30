All you need to know about ovarian cancer

CHENNAI: Ovarian cancer most often occurs at the age of 50-65 years but can happen anytime. Sometimes ovarian cancer runs in the families. Symptoms of ovarian cancer can include the stomach getting bigger or feeling bloated, Stomach pain, feeling full or having trouble while eating, needing to urinate often, etc. Most women tend to ignore these symptoms and relate them to indigestion.



Various tests including ultrasound abdomen, blood tests, and tumor markers like CA 125, CECT abdomen pelvis, MRI abdomen, and PETCT scan are used in the diagnosis and staging of ovarian cancers. The doctors choose whichever test is suitable for each patient depending on the stage and symptoms.



Dr Venkat P, Senior Consultant of Surgical Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre says that Stage 1 ovarian cancer is the earliest stage and is characterised by cancer limited to one or both ovaries. Treatment options typically include surgery to remove the affected ovary and fallopian tube with pelvic and para-aortic lymph nodes, omentum, peritoneal biopsy, etc.



In Stage 2, cancer has spread beyond the ovaries to other pelvic organs, such as the uterus, fallopian tubes, or bladder. Ovarian cancer treatment options may include surgery to remove all cancerous tissue, followed by chemotherapy to destroy microscopic cancer cells.



He says that in Stage 3, cancer has spread beyond the pelvis to the lining of the abdomen, lymph nodes, or other organs, such as the liver or lungs. Treatment options may include surgery to remove all cancerous tissue followed by chemotherapy to destroy microscopic cancer cells. The name of the surgery is called cytoreductive surgery.



Dr Venkat adds that in Stage 4, cancer has spread to distant organs, such as the lungs or liver. Treatment options for stage 4 typically include chemotherapy to destroy cancer cells and improve the patient’s quality of life. Targeted therapy may also be used to treat this stage.

