Algorithms can't determine your health

CHENNAI: There are innumerable mobile apps that track your physical fitness, home workouts and diet plans. Click on one, you’d be hard-pressed to follow a diet, as the app gives you a list of all the health issues you supposedly have.

Though apps take your personal information, the algorithm for each app is designed to make you feel like everything is tailor-made to suit your needs. However, reality couldn’t be farther from it.

Experts say that following the diet plan from an app can worsen an individual’s health condition and set them back in their goal towards holistic health.

One size doesn’t fit all

Most people believe that parameters like height and weight, which are often the standard on most apps to test your fitness level, are enough to determine their BMI or ideal waist size and overall health.

But there are other factors to consider, such as calorie-intake, genetic build, personal and professional conditions, stress levels, etc, that vary with every individual.

“A change in diet patterns can affect your moods, and hence your mental health. These apps don’t factor that in. Also, muscles, joints and bone health – these are not tracked by the algorithm,” explains Sujatha Pugazhendi, integrative health coach and sports physical therapist, CEO of SPARRC.

Each genotype, phenotype, anthropometry, body composition, biochemistry, hormonal profile, psycho-social elements, er-go-adaptiveness and musculoskeletal fitness is different with every individual.

“The environmental factors, personal allergies and individual health factors can only be understood when someone works with you on an individual basis. The personal touch along with motivation and empathy, is crucial for any of your health needs, which apps don’t provide,” she adds.

Fitness apps and other digital platforms for exercises and stretches became popular during the pandemic-induced lockdown, and it has grown further. But a lack of human interface can cause irrevocable health damages too.

“Whatever be the source of your health tracker, its’ accuracy is questionable, as it works on the data you provide which may be wrong. So, the supposed tailor-made exercise and diet plan may not suit you when the total math is wrong,” she points out. “An unsupervised home-exercise regimen would not suit everyone, and can cause more health problems.”

Choose the right app

Healthcare professionals opine that health apps give a false sense of responsibility towards one’s health.

“Your health trackers need not always end at height or weight but it can work as an alert to track various illnesses at an early stage. In such cases, it’s important to pick the app that’s built to monitor the parameters advised by your doctor, and not what is commonly being tracked on all applications,” says Murugan Madhavan, HoD-physical activity and physiotherapy, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

It’s important to understand that fitness apps are designed for the average user, and each body functions differently under different circumstances.

“This means that following the advice displayed on your mobile screen may not be appropriate for you. Remember to consult specialists before following tips suggested by apps,” he adds. “Choose an app that will meet your needs, based on the tracker system your body needs and it will help you maintain a truly healthy lifestyle.”

Heard of nutrigenomics?

When it comes to nutrition and diet, even well-meaning suggestions can be conflicting and diet plans can be very overwhelming and frustrating.

One day you hear that fats are your mortal enemy, the next, you hear that there are ‘good fats’ and ‘bad fats’. Amidst all this, figuring out what works best for your body can be a challenge.

As much as we want to believe that there’s one magical diet that works for everyone, we know better. Each body processes nutrients and proteins differently. There are also variations in how we react to certain components of the food we consume. Thus, personalised diets have become the need of the hour, and this is where nutrigenomics comes in.

Nutrigenomics is the study of how food affects a person’s genes and how genetics affect the way the body responds to food. It’s used to understand the link between genes and diet, and the effect it has on your health and risk of developing diseases such as cancer.

Deepika Suresh, genetics specialist and chief of staff, Xcode Life, explains how diets function differently for every individual. “Analysing the DNA allows us to detect genetic variants that can impact nutrient metabolism and provide insights into specific nutrient needs for an individual. This can then be used to tailor a personalised diet,” she says.

For example, you could be genetically predisposed to high BP, as your body be more sensitive to salt intake. A low sodium and potassium-rich diet is recommended to reduce this risk.

If your gene makes it difficult for your body to break down fats, high-fat diets such as keto may not work in your favour. So, if you carry DNA that makes your body more susceptible to inflammation, a nutrigenomics-based diet would have elements of anti-inflammatory foods and supplements.

“Your DNA also provides information on other factors like food sensitivities and allergies, gut health, taste preferences, and even vitamin and mineral deficiencies. This helps in creating diets specifically tailored to our bodies’ unique needs. Optimised nutrition can prevent or manage chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and several heart diseases,” elaborates Deepika.



But, personalised nutrition isn’t a one time solution. While genes don’t change, bodies certainly do – they are constantly adapting. “So, our diets need to be flexible and adaptable as well. Regular checkings with a nutritionist can ensure we’re consuming the right amount of nutrients. It can also help us adjust our diets as needed,” she suggests.

Watch what you eat

Online and app-based diet plans can impact the overall health and thus, it’s important to know if the app is designed with a nutritionist in the team.

“Taking details from the Internet may not always be authentic, as it may not have small but crucial details like nutritional deficiencies. It can push an individual to go on a very-high protein diet or low-protein one. Whereas, recommended intake is calculated based on the nutrients in your current diet. This is not possible with any mobile app and it can trigger deficiencies or other metabolic issues,” avers senior consultant dietician Dharini Krishnan.

An unplanned or a wrong diet can lead to inflammations, which is the root cause of non-communicable diseases. “Calorie-less diet can lead to vitamin and mineral deficiencies, and a low-fibre diet can lead to repeated constipation, which can cause other health issues. If the diet prescribed by the app is totally different from your staple diet, frustration sets in quickly and sustainability becomes a real problem,” she adds.

Concurring with her is Dr Bhuvaneshwari Shankar, senior consultant dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, who opines that people who want quick fixes always look for them on apps.

“Mobile apps can only work like a programme whose assessment is based on the information you give. Only a doctor can do a proper assessment and diagnose you,” she says, and insists that consulting a qualified dietitian in person is safer. “You need to get a personalised diet plan that’s sustainable. Also, you must do a regular follow-up till the diet becomes your routine. Online apps cannot do that, and can never replace the in-person meeting of a dietician.”