AINU opens facility for male sexual health

CHENNAI: Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Hospital announced the inauguration of its cutting-edge male reproductive and sexual health facility at the hospital. The hospital also appointed its Fellowship-Trained Certified Microsurgical Andrologist and Urologist, Dr Sanjay Prakash J, as the head of AINU Andrology.

The programme offers a wide range of comprehensive andrology care services from addressing sexual dysfunction and male infertility to providing specialised emergency and cosmetic andrology solutions ensuring a seamless continuum of precision and personalised care for men.

Commenting on the launch of AINU Andrology, Dr Venkat Subramaniam, Executive Director & Senior Consultant Urologist said, “The prevalence of Erectile Dysfunction in India is alarmingly high, affecting approximately 30-35 percent of men under the age of 40. This statistic is deeply concerning, especially considering the projected increase in incidence due to prevalent lifestyle issues. We aim to lead the charge in addressing the intricate complexities of male reproductive and sexual health, introducing pioneering advancements that set new standards in care.”