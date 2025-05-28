AI to play key role in early diagnosis of thyroid disorders: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESHWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas on Wednesday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to transform early diagnosis and management of thyroid disorders in the country.

He highlighted the growing role of AI in personalised medicine, especially for hypothyroidism, which affects about 1 in 10 adults in the country.

"AI diagnosis, which is set to be introduced in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, will help in early diagnosis, track the progression of disease, and support outcome-based medication, especially benefiting patients in rural and underserved areas," Biswas said.

Asserting that hypothyroidism is three times more common in women than men, and about 33 per cent of patients remain undiagnosed, he said untreated hypothyroidism can adversely impact major organs including the heart, brain, kidneys, liver, intestines, and the reproductive system.

Among children and infants, it can lead to stunted growth, obesity, developmental delays, and poor academic performance, he added.