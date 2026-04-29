A pill to kill food noise

Any time a person tries to get their weight much below their set point, researchers have observed, food noise will kick in. That may be part of a physiological process. When weight is lost, the body’s metabolism slows so a person needs less food than would be expected to maintain their weight.

At the same time, researchers note that when food noise kicks in, it compels a person to eat more calories than the body can handle without storing some as fat. That’s why diets almost always fail in the long run.

And food noise is not restricted to people with obesity, researchers stress. Anyone can have it if their weight falls below the body’s preferred set point.

Dr Jules Hirsch at Rockefeller University and his colleagues Dr Rudolph Leibel and Dr Michael Rosenbaum at Columbia University saw that effect decades ago when they studied the metabolic and behavioural changes that occurred when people lost weight.

Their subjects lived at the Rockefeller hospital and stayed on a low-calorie diet until they lost at least 10% of their weight. Some studies involved people with obesity but others involved people of normal weight.

But although participants’ weights were lower when they left the hospital, they had the physiological signs of starving people. Their metabolisms were low, and they dreamed and fantasised about food. And they binged when they were no longer subjected to an enforced diet. It was a condition so extreme it became called ‘semi-starvation neurosis’.

The situation was, Leibel said, “A perfect storm for weight regain.”