75 pc corneal blindness cases untreated in India due to lack of eye donors

FARIDABAD: A whopping 75 per cent of corneal blindness cases in India are untreated due to lack of eye donors, said an expert on Thursday.

Corneal blindness is the second leading cause of visual impairment in India with a current burden of 1.1 million people.

However, only 25,000 out of these requirements are met each year.

“This makes it feasible for only one out of every four individuals with corneal blindness to avail of the required surgery, while 75 per cent of the cases are left untreated,” said the ophthalmologist at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

A growing ageing population, higher incidence of corneal infections and injuries are some of the reasons why corneal blindness is rising in India.

“Vitamin-A deficiency in children, degenerative conditions like keratoconus and corneal dystrophies, congenital opacification of the cornea and post-surgical complications are some other causes of corneal blindness worldwide,” said Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, HoD, Ophthalmology, Amrita Hospital.

“The symptoms can vary based on the underlying cause of the corneal damage. Most patients experience blurred vision in the affected eye. Eye infections usually cause significant eye pain, watering, redness and severe photophobia in the acute phase. Visible scars on the cornea are often detectable during an eye examination,” she added.

Certain regions in India are more prone to corneal blindness due to various factors like healthcare access, environmental conditions, and socioeconomic status.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have reported higher rates of visual impairment, including corneal blindness, the doctors said.

These regions face challenges such as inadequate eye care facilities, lower rates of eye donation, and higher exposure to risk factors like agricultural injuries and infectious diseases.

Corneal blindness is also common in agricultural regions where eye injuries may lead to fungal infections.

While corneal transplantation is the most definitive option for advanced cases, other treatments include laser therapy, scleral contact lenses, amniotic membrane transplants, and stem cell therapy.

Preventive measures such as proper eye hygiene, prompt treatment of infections, vaccination, and health education can significantly reduce the risk of corneal blindness.

Early diagnosis and treatment of corneal conditions are vital, the doctor said.