5 ways to practice digital detox

NEW DELHI: In today’s hyper-connected world, it’s easy to get caught up in the constant flow of notifications, emails, and social media updates. However, taking a break from screens and embracing a digital detox can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, and help you reconnect with the real world. Here are five effective ways to practice a digital detox:

Set screen-free zones

Designate certain areas of your home or workspace as screen-free zones. For example, make your bedroom a sanctuary for rest and relaxation by keeping electronic devices like phones, laptops, and tablets out. Similarly, try to avoid screens during meals to focus on conversations and enjoy quality time with family or friends. This helps establish boundaries and reduces the temptation to check devices constantly.

Schedule ‘no-screen’ hours

Carve out specific times in your day when you completely disconnect from digital devices. Whether it’s during the first hour after waking up or the last hour before bedtime, create designated screen-free hours to focus on yourself. Use this time for activities like reading, journaling, meditating, or engaging in physical exercise—anything that doesn’t involve staring at a screen.

Unfollow and declutter your digital space

Start by decluttering your social media feeds, email inbox, and apps. Unfollow accounts that add unnecessary stress or negativity to your life and unsubscribe from emails that overwhelm you. Organize your apps into folders or remove those that you use excessively. A digital declutter will make your online experience less overwhelming and more enjoyable when you do decide to connect.

Practice mindful tech use

Instead of mindlessly scrolling, be intentional with how you use technology. Set clear intentions before using your phone or computer, such as answering important emails or checking specific apps for updates. Limit your usage to necessary tasks, and consciously avoid idle browsing or scrolling. Practising mindful tech use helps reduce over-reliance on digital devices and allows you to reclaim your time and focus.

Engage in offline activities

Make a conscious effort to engage in activities that don’t involve screens. Explore hobbies such as painting, hiking, cooking, or playing board games—activities that provide relaxation and joy without the distraction of digital devices. Going offline for these activities can boost creativity, improve mental clarity, and provide a refreshing break from technology.