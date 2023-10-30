5 tips that will help you sleep better at night

NEW DELHI: Work stress and family duties, as well as illnesses, can all disrupt a good night's sleep. It's no surprise that getting enough sleep can be difficult at times. You may not be able to control the circumstances that disrupt your sleep. You may, however, develop habits that promote better sleep. Begin with these easy suggestions.

Stick to a sleep schedule

Allow for no more than eight hours of sleep. A healthy adult should get at least seven hours of sleep per night. Most people do not require more than eight hours of sleep to feel rested. Every day, including weekends, go to bed and get up at the same hour. Consistency strengthens your body's sleep-wake cycle.

Pay attention to what you eat and drink

Don't go to bed hungry or stuffed. Avoid eating anything heavy or substantial within a few hours of going to bed. Discomfort could keep you awake. The energising effects of nicotine and caffeine take hours to wear off and can interfere with sleep.

Create a restful environment

Keep your room cold, dark, and quiet. Evening light exposure may make falling asleep more difficult. Avoid using light-emitting screens for an extended period of time right before bedtime. Taking a bath or utilising relaxation techniques before bedtime may encourage better sleep.

Declutter your bedroom

If your bed seems lovely but your room is a shambles, you may be more prone to sleep troubles. According to a study, people who were surrounded by clutter were more likely to develop a sleep disturbance. What your eyes see when you come into a room can impact whether or not you fall asleep easily.

Limit daytime naps

Long daytime naps might disrupt overnight sleep. Limit naps to one hour or less and avoid napping late in the day. If you work nights, you may need to nap late in the day before work to make up for lost sleep.