Heart Health Benefits

Consumption of almonds has been associated with numerous heart health benefits. Soaked almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are known to promote heart health by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. They are a good source of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and phenolic compounds, which help protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are risk factors for heart disease.