5 easy breakfast recipes for your busy mornings

Start your mornings right with these simple and tasty Indian breakfast options. These dishes are quick to prepare, nutritious, and perfect for a busy day ahead

ByANIANI|11 Jun 2024 1:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-11 13:30:57.0  )
Representative image

NEW DELHI: Mornings can be hectic, especially when you are rushing to start your day. A quick and easy breakfast can make all the difference.

Here are five simple Indian breakfast options that are tasty and easy to prepare.

Poha

Poha is a popular breakfast dish made from flattened rice. It’s light, easy to make, and can be cooked with simple ingredients like onions, green chilies, and peanuts. It’s perfect for a nutritious start to your day.

Upma

Upma is a savory dish made from semolina. It's a common South Indian breakfast that’s filling and quick to prepare. You can add vegetables to make it more nutritious and colorful.

Besan Chilla

Besan Chilla is a type of pancake made from gram flour. It's a protein-rich breakfast that’s easy to cook and can be spiced up with onions, tomatoes, and green chilies. It’s a great option for a healthy morning meal.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a stuffed flatbread filled with a spicy potato mixture. It’s a favorite in many Indian households and provides a hearty start to the day. Pair it with curd or pickle for extra flavor.

Idli

Idli is a steamed rice cake that’s light and fluffy. It’s a staple breakfast in South India, often served with sambar and coconut chutney. Idlis are easy to digest and make for a perfect breakfast.

