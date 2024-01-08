42 per cent of physicians in Goa show symptoms of burnout: IMA study

PANAJI: A study conducted by the Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit has said 42 per cent of the physicians in the state exhibit symptoms of burnout, with depression and anxiety being the common mental health struggles faced by doctors.

Work-related stress, work-life imbalance due to long working hours, constant on-call availability, administrative burdens, emotional burden from witnessing suffering and death from close quarters, and limited control over complex systems such as insurance are the factors which contribute to this situation, it said.

The study also claimed that doctors are at a greater risk of dying by suicide compared to the general population.

“Furthermore, 12-15 per cent of doctors engage in risky alcohol consumption, with 20 per cent of the doctors (among them) drinking to cope with stress,” said the study.

When contacted, a senior official of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said risky consumption of alcohol means it could affect their physical or mental well-being.

The study, ‘State Of Our Health: The Wellness of Doctors in Goa, was conducted by the IMA state unit in association with NGO Sangath, the Goa Institute of Management and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its report was released on Sunday.

The survey respondents comprised 315 doctors registered with the IMA, it said.

The report said the survey, conducted for the first time in Goa, was aimed at examining the well-being of doctors working in the coastal state.

“Studies reveal that 42 per cent of physicians exhibit symptoms of burnout characterised by emotional exhaustion, cynicism and reduced sense of accomplishment,” it said.

Depression (found among 28 per cent of the respondents) and anxiety (15 per cent) are some common mental health struggles faced by doctors, the study said.

“Finally, doctors are at a greater risk of dying by suicide compared to the general population,” it said.

Reacting to the report, IMA Goa president Dr Sandesh Chodankar said they take the responsibility towards their members “very seriously.” Chodankar said he will work with other experts over the next 12 months to initiate activities to support the well-being of doctors in Goa.