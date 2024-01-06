24 things to do in Philadelphia in 2024

NEW DELHI: In 2024, Philadelphia invites all to immerse in a wealth of cultural, festive, and artistic experiences. Here is a roadmap to the top 24 experiences unfolding in 2024.

Wondrous Space: The Franklin Institute, in partnership with Boeing, opened its newest core exhibit, an entirely new future-focused “Wondrous Space” exhibit dedicated to space exploration. The groundbreaking "Wondrous Space" is the first of six reimagined exhibits at The Franklin Institute for its 200th anniversary in 2024.

Philadelphia Auto Show (January 13-21, 2024) The Philadelphia Auto Show, organized by the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, is one of the largest in the U.S. It features hundreds of vehicles, from the latest models to classics, drawing over 250,000 guests annually at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Philadelphia Flower Show (March 2-10, 2024) The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, the nation's largest horticultural event, celebrates its 195th year with the theme "United by Flowers." Showcasing floral displays and gardens, the event highlights the colourful community's love for gardening, flowers, and plants. The 2024 show includes the world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition.

WrestleMania 40 (April 6-7, 2024) Philadelphia will be “The Grandest Stage of Them All” as the city welcomes WrestleMania 40. A week-long celebration of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will take over Philadelphia, with the main event at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Longwood Gardens: Embark on a journey to Longwood Gardens in Philadelphia's Countryside, an enchanting haven open year-round. Seasonal exhibits like Winter Wonder (January 20 – March 24, 2024) and Spring Blooms (March 30 – May 5, 2024) showcase seasonal blossoms. Festival of Fountains (May 9 – September 29, 2024) offers a summer oasis, and the Chrysanthemum Festival (October – November) celebrates fall.

America’s Garden Capital: The Philadelphia region boasts unparalleled greenery, with 37 public gardens within 30 miles. Andalusia Historic House, a 50-acre estate, captivates with a Greek Revival mansion and formal gardens.

Annual Sports Events: Philadelphia's annual sporting scene is rich with events. With ten pro teams and nearly 100 colleges, the city hosts thrilling competitions year-round. In 2024, do not miss championship events and historic matches. The Schuylkill River, a rowing haven for over 200 years, welcomes events like the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and Head of the Schuylkill Regatta with 1,000 racing boats.

Award-Winning Restaurants and Restaurant Week: Delight in Philadelphia's culinary prowess with the 2023 James Beard Award-winning Friday Saturday Sunday in Rittenhouse Square. Experience an intimate dining affair with an eight-course tasting menu and seasonally inspired cocktails.

Treat your taste buds during Restaurant Week. The event returns each season in Center City with nearly 60 eateries offering prix fixe lunches and dinners and in other Philadelphia neighbourhoods featuring the newest restaurants and many of the city’s essential eats.

Pride Celebrations: Philadelphia proudly embraces one of the nation's oldest and largest LGBTQ+ communities, hosting diverse events throughout the year. In June, International Gay Pride Month, the city's LGBTQ+ community unites for celebrations like the Equality Forum, Philadelphia Black Pride Celebration, and Philly Pride 365, featuring the lively Philadelphia Pride March and Festival with musical performances. Beyond June, OURfest in October honours National Coming Out Day with a parade, festival, and resource fair.

Historic Square Mile: Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, known as the "most historic square mile," is a must-visit. Explore Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were debated an ewitness the iconic Liberty Bell, symbolizing freedom.

Iconic Philadelphia Landmarks: Seize the moment with a LOVE Statue selfie at LOVE Park. Dive into Philly's culinary scene with a classic cheesesteak from Reading Terminal Market, dating to 1893.

Rocky Steps: Embrace your inner Rocky by conquering the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps and posing next to the iconic Rocky Statue. Visit The Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation’s Parkway Outpost’s Rocky Shop for exclusive gear and souvenirs crafted in partnership with the legendary Sly Stallone Shop.

Museums, Other Attractions, a New Art Museum: Philadelphia's cultural scene is diverse and vibrant, featuring iconic institutions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, the Rodin Museum, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. By 2024, Calder Gardens, a $70 million sanctuary dedicated to artist Alexander Calder, will join the Museum Mile, offering rotating displays of his iconic works.

Philly Beer Week (May 31 – June 9, 2024) Philly Beer Week is the largest celebration of beer in the United States, where Brewers have been crafting beer for more than 300 years. The 10-day festival includes beer tastings, pairings, competitions, and plenty of happy hours at bars and restaurants throughout the city.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival: Experience the enchantment of Philadelphia’s Franklin Square during the Chinese Lantern Festival, where handmade lantern displays illuminate the night, celebrating Chinese cultural traditions.

Delaware River Waterfront: The Delaware River Waterfront is a dynamic hub for outdoor activities. SeaPhilly offers intimate boat rides exploring the Delaware and Schuylkill Rivers, ideal for sunset dates or wildlife expeditions.

Wawa Welcome America: Wawa Welcome America is an annual festival celebrating Juneteenth and the 4th of July across Philadelphia. The festivities conclude with a massive concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where previous headliners include Jason Derulo, Pitbull, and The Roots.

Made in America: A Labor Day tradition, Made in America brings the hottest artists to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. For two days, artists and eateries take over Fairmount Park for a euphoric summer party. Previous years' headliners include Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd.

Philadelphia in Fall: Philadelphia's vibrant autumn features Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, a festival with haunted houses, mazes, themed bars, and live performances from September to November.

The city's visually stunning fall foliage spots include Fairmount Park, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, the Horticulture Center, and Morris Arboretum & Gardens. Brauhaus Schmitz's Oktoberfest on South Street offers a German extravaganza.

Philadelphia’s Sports Culture: Attend a game at the stadium or immerse yourself in the energetic atmosphere of the city's best sports bars. Root for the Phillies (MLB), Eagles (NFL), 76ers (NBA), and Flyers (NHL), celebrating the fervour that defines Philadelphia sports culture.

Mural Capital of the World: Discover Philadelphia's neighbourhoods and their stories through community-based public art with Mural Arts Philadelphia tours. Explore the "Mural Capital of the World" on a self-guided tour or join guided experiences on foot, trolley, train, or Segway

Performing Arts: Philadelphia boasts top-tier performing arts venues, including the historic Walnut Street Theatre and the innovative Kimmel Cultural Campus. The Kimmel Cultural Campus features an annual Broadway series, while local companies like Opera Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and Philadelphia Ballet offer compelling shows.

Winter in Philadelphia: Philadelphia comes alive in winter with events and attractions. Dilworth Park hosts the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink, The Cabin, and Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn. Franklin Square transforms into a whimsical winter wonderland, featuring a charming carousel and the spectacular Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show.

The Holidays in Philadelphia: Experience the nation's longest-running Thanksgiving Day Parade, visit one of the largest Christmas markets at LOVE Park, and shop at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Enjoy the Macy's Christmas Light Show and Dickens’ Village, explore LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo, and celebrate Hanukkah at Betsy Ross House with a menorah lighting ceremony and traditional treats.