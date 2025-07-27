Weekend Special: Check out some mushroom recipes you can try at home

Pallipalayam mushroom fry

Ingredients

200 g mushrooms (cleaned and sliced)

2 tbsp coconut oil + 1 tsp for garnish

5 dried red chillies (broken)

A few curry leaves + extra for garnish

1 cup small onions, finely chopped (or shallots)

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 medium tomato, chopped

¼ cup fresh coconut, finely chopped

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp pepper powder (divided into ½ + ½ tsp)

¼ cup water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan. Add the broken red chillies and a few curry leaves. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add the chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté until golden brown.

Add the tomatoes. Cook until soft and the raw smell goes away.

Add the sliced mushrooms and coconut bits. Stir well.

Add salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and ½ tsp pepper powder. Sauté for 2 minutes until the spices are well coated.

Pour in ¼ cup water. Mix and cover the pan. Let it cook for 2–3 minutes.

Uncover and stir. Let the mixture cook until slightly dry.

Finally, add a few more curry leaves, 1 tsp coconut oil, and the remaining ½ tsp pepper powder. Give a quick mix and turn off the heat.

Mushroom manchurian (Dry Style)

Ingredients

For the batter:

1 cup mushrooms, cleaned and thinly sliced

3½ tablespoons corn flour

2 tablespoons maida (all-purpose flour)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Oil for deep frying

For the Manchurian sauce:

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons onion, chopped

½ medium capsicum, chopped

¼ teaspoon soy sauce

½ teaspoon green chilli sauce

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

¼ teaspoon pepper powder

½ teaspoon corn flour mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon spring onion (white part)

1 tablespoon spring onion (green part)

Salt to taste

Instructions

First, rinse and wipe the mushrooms dry. Slice them thin.

In a bowl, mix corn flour, maida, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, and salt. Add a little water to make a thick batter. Coat the mushrooms well and marinate for 15 minutes.

Heat oil and deep fry the mushrooms until crispy and golden. Drain on tissue paper.

For the sauce, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and the white part of the spring onions. Sauté for a minute.

Add onions and sauté until slightly browned. Add capsicum and half the spring onion greens. Sauté for 2 minutes. Keep the veggies crisp.

Add soy sauce and mix well on high flame. Reduce the heat and stir in green chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and salt.

Add the corn flour slurry and bring to a quick boil to thicken the sauce.

Now add the fried mushrooms and pepper powder. Toss everything well so the sauce coats the mushrooms evenly.

Garnish with the remaining spring onion greens and serve hot.