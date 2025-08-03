Weekend Special: Check out some cookies you can try at home

S'mores cookies

Ingredients

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup marshmallows

1 small bar chocolate (for topping)

5 crackers

Flour mix

1½ cups wheat flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon corn starch

Instructions

Place the crackers in a mixer (pulse mode) and pulse a few times to get coarse crumbs. Do not grind them into a fine powder.

Cut the marshmallows into small bits. Set both aside.

In a mixing bowl, add wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and corn starch.

Mix well using a whisk. Set aside.

In another mixing bowl, add the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar.

Beat well until creamy (an electric beater works best).

Add the egg and vanilla extract.

Whisk again until well combined.

Add the prepared flour mixture to the wet mixture.

Mix until half combined, then add the cracker crumbs, chocolate chips, and marshmallow bits (reserve 1 tablespoon of marshmallows for topping).

Gently fold the mixture with a spatula until combined.

Using an ice cream scoop, portion the dough for evenly sized cookies.

Roll each portion and flatten slightly.

Preheat your oven to 176°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place the cookies on it.

Bake at 176°C for 10 minutes, or bake for 8 minutes, then pull out the tray and top each cookie with chocolate chunks and reserved marshmallows.

Return the tray to the oven and bake for an additional 2–3 minutes, until golden and gooey.

Almond Cookies

Ingredients

¾ cup wheat flour

⅛ heaped cup almonds (yields about ¼ cup almond powder)

⅓ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup butter, at room temperature

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

⅛ cup + 1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoons sliced almonds (for topping)

⅛ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Grind whole almonds in a dry grinder to a fine powder. Set aside.

(Optional: You can blanch the almonds and peel the skin before grinding, but they need time to dry. Using unpeeled almonds is a quicker alternative.)

In a mixing bowl, add wheat flour, almond powder, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and salt.

Mix well to combine.

Add room-temperature butter to the dry mixture.

Mix with your fingertips until it resembles coarse crumbs.

Add milk gradually and gently mix with your fingertips.

Do not knead, just bring the dough together.

Using a tablespoon, scoop equal portions of dough.

Roll each portion between your palms and slightly flatten it.

Dip the top of each cookie in sliced almonds.

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.

Line the cookies on a baking tray.

Bake in the preheated oven for 12–15 minutes, or until the tops turn golden.