Two traditional sweets to try at home

HOW TO MAKE

To make the khoya, pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed kadai and bring it to a boil, stirring and scraping the sides regularly. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk thickens and reduces to khoya. This can take about 1½ hours. You can also use 200g of store-bought unsweetened khoya.

Soak the saffron in a tablespoon of warm milk and set aside.

Line a 6-inch square cake tin with parchment paper and grease it with ghee.

Add the khoya, sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk to a kadai. Cook over a low flame until the sugar dissolves and the mixture becomes gooey. Switch off the heat and let it cool for five to seven minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl. While it is still warm, add the eggs one at a time, whisking well after each addition. The mixture should be warm but not hot when the eggs are added. Once all three eggs are incorporated, whisk until smooth and lump-free.

Add the ghee and whisk well.

Preheat the oven to 150°C for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Allow it to cool before removing it from the tin. Once completely cool, cut into pieces and serve.