Two traditional sweets to try at home

INGREDIENTS
FOR THE KHOYA
1½ litres full-fat milk, or 200g unsweetened khoya
For the muttai mittai
125 g granulated white sugar
3 eggs
1/8tsp cardamom powder
A small pinch of saffron
1 tbsp warm milk
3 tbsp (about 40g) ghee
HOW TO MAKE
To make the khoya, pour the milk into a heavy-bottomed kadai and bring it to a boil, stirring and scraping the sides regularly. Lower the heat and simmer until the milk thickens and reduces to khoya. This can take about 1½ hours. You can also use 200g of store-bought unsweetened khoya.
Soak the saffron in a tablespoon of warm milk and set aside.
Line a 6-inch square cake tin with parchment paper and grease it with ghee.
Add the khoya, sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk to a kadai. Cook over a low flame until the sugar dissolves and the mixture becomes gooey. Switch off the heat and let it cool for five to seven minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl. While it is still warm, add the eggs one at a time, whisking well after each addition. The mixture should be warm but not hot when the eggs are added. Once all three eggs are incorporated, whisk until smooth and lump-free.
Add the ghee and whisk well.
Preheat the oven to 150°C for 10 minutes. Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin and bake for 30-35 minutes.
Allow it to cool before removing it from the tin. Once completely cool, cut into pieces and serve.
INGREDIENTS
1½ cups thick poha (flattened rice)
¼ cup powdered jaggery
½ cup grated coconut
¼ tsp cardamom powder
1½ tbsp ghee
HOW TO MAKE
Add the poha to a bowl and rinse well with water. Drain and squeeze out the excess water. The poha should be soft.
Add the powdered jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder and ghee. Mix well until everything comes together.
Take small portions of the mixture and press firmly to shape them into small balls.
Aval urundai is ready to serve.