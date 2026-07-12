Traditional recipes that reminds Tamil Nadu's heritage

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 kg country chicken (nattu kozhi), cleaned and cut

300 gm shallots (sambar onions), peeled

20 dry red chillies

50 gm garlic, crushed

30 gm ginger

5 gm turmeric powder

25 gm curry leaves

100 gm fresh coconut, thinly sliced

100 ml sesame oil

25 gm salt

FOR THE MARINADE:

3 gm turmeric powder

10 gm crushed black pepper

30 gm ginger-garlic paste

10 g salt

HOW TO MAKE:

Marinate the country chicken with the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, crushed black pepper and salt. Set aside for 30 minutes

Heat sesame oil in a heavy-bottomed kadai. Add the dry red chillies and curry leaves, and sauté until aromatic

Add the crushed garlic and shallots, and sauté until the shallots turn light golden

Add the marinated chicken and turmeric powder. Cook on high heat for 8-10 minutes

Pour in 500 ml water, cover and cook on a low flame for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender

Once the water has reduced, adjust the salt if required and add the crushed black pepper

Add the coconut slices and continue roasting over medium heat

Stir frequently until the moisture evaporates, the chicken is dry, well coated in the masala and lightly caramelised

Garnish with fresh curry leaves and serve hot

SERVING SUGGESTION:

Serve hot with steamed rice and rasam