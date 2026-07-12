Traditional recipes that reminds Tamil Nadu's heritage

INGREDIENTS:
1.5 kg country chicken (nattu kozhi), cleaned and cut
300 gm shallots (sambar onions), peeled
20 dry red chillies
50 gm garlic, crushed
30 gm ginger
5 gm turmeric powder
25 gm curry leaves
100 gm fresh coconut, thinly sliced
100 ml sesame oil
25 gm salt
FOR THE MARINADE:
3 gm turmeric powder
10 gm crushed black pepper
30 gm ginger-garlic paste
10 g salt
HOW TO MAKE:
Marinate the country chicken with the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, crushed black pepper and salt. Set aside for 30 minutes
Heat sesame oil in a heavy-bottomed kadai. Add the dry red chillies and curry leaves, and sauté until aromatic
Add the crushed garlic and shallots, and sauté until the shallots turn light golden
Add the marinated chicken and turmeric powder. Cook on high heat for 8-10 minutes
Pour in 500 ml water, cover and cook on a low flame for 35-45 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender
Once the water has reduced, adjust the salt if required and add the crushed black pepper
Add the coconut slices and continue roasting over medium heat
Stir frequently until the moisture evaporates, the chicken is dry, well coated in the masala and lightly caramelised
Garnish with fresh curry leaves and serve hot
SERVING SUGGESTION:
Serve hot with steamed rice and rasam
INGREDIENTS:
250 gram pirandai (veld grape stem), cleaned and chopped
50 ml sesame oil
30 g tamarind
30 g urad dal
30 g chana dal
10 dry red chillies
100 g grated coconut
2g asafoetida
15 g salt For the tempering
15 ml sesame oil
5g mustard seeds
10 g curry leaves
HOW TO MAKE:
HOW TO MAKE Yield: 10 portions
Apply a little sesame oil to your hands before handling the pirandai to prevent skin irritation
Remove the edges and fibres, wash thoroughly and chop into small pieces
Heat sesame oil in a pan and sauté the pirandai for 8–10 minutes until the raw smell disappears
In the same pan, roast the urad dal, chana dal, dry red chillies and asafoetida until golden
Add the tamarind and grated coconut, and sauté for another minute
Allow the mixture to cool completely
Grind the roasted ingredients along with the sautéed pirandai and salt, adding very little water, to a coarse thuvayal consistency
For the tempering, heat sesame oil, splutter the mustard seeds, add the curry leaves, and pour over the thuvayal. Mix well
SERVING SUGGESTION:
Serve with hot steamed rice drizzled with sesame oil or ghee, or as an accompaniment to idli and dosa.
INGREDIENTS:
50 g foxtail millet (thinai)
50 g kodo millet (varagu)
50 g little millet (samai)
50 g barnyard millet (kuthiraivali)
50 g finger millet (ragi)
50 g green gram (pachai payaru)
50 g chickpeas (kondakadalai)
50 g cowpea (karamani)
50 g horse gram (kollu)
Other ingredients:
500 g jaggery
1.5 litres thin coconut milk
500 ml thick coconut milk
5g cardamom powder
3g dry ginger (sukku) powder
30 ml ghee
50 g cashew nuts
30 g raisins
2 litres water
HOW TO MAKE:
Wash all the grains and legumes separately and soak them for 6–8 hours
Drain and cook the navadhanyam mix in water until the grains and legumes are soft
Dissolve the jaggery in a little warm water and strain to remove impurities
Add the jaggery syrup to the cooked grains and simmer for 10 minutes
Pour in the thin coconut milk and cook over a low flame for 10–15 minutes
Stir in the cardamom powder and dry ginger powder
Reduce the heat and add the thick coconut milk. Mix well without allowing the payasam to boil
Heat the ghee in a pan and fry the cashew nuts and raisins until golden
Add them to the payasam and stir gently
Let the payasam rest for 10 minutes before serving