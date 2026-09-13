Stories from around the dining table

This forms the heart of Cooking for My Firefly, the second volume of her memoir trilogy, which will be explored at a reading session called ‘At the Table with Malvika Singh’, presented by Prakriti Foundation on September 15.

“Cooking for My Firefly is a memoir about how we grew up,” says Singh, recalling a time when eating together as a family was “sacrosanct”.

The dining table, she says, was the centre of the home, a place where people talked about world affairs, personal problems, celebrations and aspirations.

“We had extended family and friends dropping in and we had potlucks,” she recalls. Going to a restaurant was reserved for special occasions. “Those days, life had different priorities and it revolved around food, eating and drinking. There were exchanges, embraces and arguments, and you agreed to disagree. There was excitement all around, with ideas being exchanged and people coming together.”