Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March - 20 April)

Being strong and on top of things are indicated. The Queen of Pentacles shows financial stability, and also on the home front, where you are the chief nurturer and giver. The Hierophant is there to show support from the Higher Forces/Guru/Mentor. The Angel Message is the two of water, where you find that a relationship grows stronger and stronger. There are some things that you need to let go of and forgive. You will also find a positive resolution of a conflict.

TAURUS (20 April - 21 May)

There is far more emotional fulfillment than before. It is time to be happy and contented. The Cups represent the water element – if there are fears of water, get rid of them. You can practice water manifestation. The Six of Wands shows someone in your life doing great things and going on explorative journeys with regard to work. The Angel Message is the three of fire, where there is abundance at all levels. Things look good, but always practice patience. Make long-term plans for yourself.

GEMINI (21 May - 21 June)

Right now, keep your emotions and feelings under control. This can make you unhappy and stressed. It is a transition time where everything will feel out of whack. This is the Strength card that indicates all this. The Four of Cups shows you to be somewhat inflexible. Look at all options before you decide to say no to something. The Angel Message is the King of Earth, which shows a successful time overall. Accept opportunities that come your way. You have the Midas touch.

CANCER (21 June - 23 July)

Introspection time to go forward. This is a time when the consequences of your actions will be presented to you. The Judgement card leads you to that path. The Five of Pentacles shows that when it comes to money, you need not worry because when you remove the poverty mindset, you will get things flowing towards you. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth, where there is an inflow of abundance. You are on the verge of a promising business venture.

LEO (23 July - 23 August)

The work of those close to you and in the younger age category will bring you satisfaction and joy. Their lives are being determined by their sense of purpose and exploring new avenues. That is the Page of Pentacles. The Three of Cups shows happy times, coinciding with the holiday season. Party, but watch what you consume physically and metaphorically. The Angel Message is The Hermit corresponding to archangel Raziel. Time to be in quietude and self-discovery. Spiritual reading will be most helpful.

VIRGO (23 August - 23 September)

This is a time when you get to be in a happy place with your significant other, where you feel loved and supported. This is the Lovers card, which shows understanding and love for each other. The Hermit, however, makes you feel alone even in this union. The Hermit is also supported by the Divine, like a hand holding when you need it the most. The Angel Message is the Four of Water, where you feel you are missing an opportunity.

LIBRA (23 September - 23 October)

The Page of Swords indicates clarity on where you are headed, and you are willing to explore new avenues for work for a fulfilled career. This also shows that you are sharp when it comes to making decisions. The Chariot comes to show you that things are moving in the right direction. The Angel Message is the Seven of Water, where you will be involved in a complex decision. You will have to research it properly. Don’t allow yourself to procrastinate.

SCORPIO (23 October - 22 November)

The Four of Wands shows a happy family life and plenty of good times and togetherness. You could also be considering a newer home. The World card shows that most things in your life are good, and what was not there before is now happening in the way you want. It is all in your hands to take advantage of the opportunities. The Angel Message is the Eight of Water, where you want to now move to the next level. There is emotional growth, too.

SAGITARIUS (22 November - 22 December)

The Seven of Wands shows there is conflict and arguments that don’t suit you. This pulls you down and also stalls the flow of work. What you can do is to avoid any altercations. The Nine of Wands shows you to be ambitious and wanting to do many things. However, it is not possible to do it all at the same time. The Angel Message is the Ten of Air, which indicates the end of a difficult situation.

CAPRICORN (22 December - 20 January)

The Eight of Pentacles shows that you work hard for the money you make. And usually, you have your nose to the grindstone and make work your priority. You seem to enjoy this too. The Knight of Wands shows you to be in an explorative zeal, and you want to conquer the world with your drive, passion and hard work. The Angel Message is The World that corresponds to Archangel Michael. You do things well and add to all that joy, contentment and gratitude.

AQUARIUS (20 January - 18 February)

Feeling lonesome and isolated seems to be part of your mental make-up. Let go of the old. Pay cognisance to all the good things in your life. This is the Five of Cups showing all this. The empress brings to light the important, strong women in your life. They are not only supportive but also the ones who keep you nourished in many ways. The Angel Message is the Nine of Earth that asks you to enjoy life’s little luxuries. Spending time alone helps.

PISCES (18 February - 20 March)

The role of a strong individual, with money and power, keeps you going in ways that you did not imagine. The King of Pentacles is a symbol of authority, money and control. It is okay to be with someone like this to get things done. The Tower brings about huge changes in your life, which can be disruptive and troublesome initially. The Angel Message is the Two of Air, where it shows you are unable to make decisions.