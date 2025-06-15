Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 March – 20 April)

It feels like there are some tricky situations in your life right now, and it could be about repairing or strengthening your primary relationship as a spouse or partner. The Hanged Man shows this, and the Two of Cups comes closely behind to indicate that relationships must be nurtured for that emotional stability. This is the time when you think out of the box. For instance, design your master bedroom as a safe and caring place where all your senses are celebrated.

TAURUS (20 April – 21 May)

You will be in the limelight for all the right reasons. The Star card comes to show attention to your skills, the easy relatability of your character, and you are recognised for being good at what you do. The Page of Swords shows you are party to the clarity with which the youngsters in your life work. Ensure the lighting of candles, lamps and allow natural sunlight illuminates the Ch’I flow throughout your home. Add creative brilliance to your living space.

GEMINI (21 May – 21 June)

All is well with your world. The Wheel of Fortune card indicates that there is not much to complain about, considering how things are working out for your highest good. However, the Strength card shows that you need to keep those troubling negative thoughts under tight control. Know what is important and give it due attention – ignore what you cannot control. It is time to enhance physical and emotional health. Sports and dance will help as will inner strength, honesty and forgiveness.

CANCER (21 June – 23 July)

You will begin to see the shifts in your life when it concerns people and their interactions with you. The Six of Cups shows that you are being given all that you seek to feel good about yourself. The Ace of Pentacles indicates that the Universe is giving you several options to monetise your skills. Make the best of this time. Colour is a very personal and powerful Ch’I enhancement when it inspires and nurtures you. Use colours associated with the Five Elements.

LEO (23 July – 23 August)

It is a good week ahead with family bondings. The Four of Wands shows a happy place when it comes to a home. The Three of Cups indicates celebrations and happy togetherness with close friends and family and there could be meetings that involve others who are important to you. Emotionally, it is a fulfilling time. Cleaning your house removes not only clutter and dirt, but also stagnant unhealthy energy. Burn candles, incense or sage as often as you can.

VIRGO (23 August – 23 September)

The Empress card indicates that you are on top of things at home and outside. You are a nurturer and people are drawn to your hospitable nature. The Nine of Wands shows ambitions and desires to make it to the top and you are willing to go that extra mile to achieve that. When a garage is attached to the house, leave the door open for a few minutes after driving so that the fumes do not get pulled into the home.

LIBRA (23 September – 23 October)

In the hurly-burly of a rushed life, take time off to introspect and see where you want to be. The Judgement card tells you to be grateful for all the good things and people who are kind. The Seven of Pentacles shows enough money for you to carry on for a while. Whirligigs, weather vanes, mobiles, prayer flags and banners lift and invigorate the Ch’I inside your home and can be used to lighten overhead beams, soften walls and embellish high ceilings.

SCORPIO (23 October – 22 November)

Being in the protection of a strong, bright individual as the King of Swords indicates – is something really valuable for you. This person is clear where they have clarity when it comes to making future plans. The King of Pentacles shows increased money flow from those who are in the upper strata of society. Take their inputs and you will prosper. Gardens and water features will enhance your life and home. Usher Ch’I by adding something of this nature, even if small.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November – 22 December)

The week ahead is a difficult one where you could feel overwhelmed by emotions. The Queen of Cups shows the upheaval you undergo. It is tough no doubt, but strengthen your mind as much as possible. The Nine of Swords shows an overthinking person who probably cannot sleep too well at night. If you have a guest room in your house, make sure you visit it regularly or open a window to let the air in. Guard against it becoming a junk room.

CAPRICORN (22 December – 20 January)

The Eight of Wands suggests a lot of work coming your way as those around you recognise that you are good at many things. You are an ambitious person who will deliver what you promise. The Two of Pentacles shows a wavering mindset about finances. You are also a careful spender as you spend very conservatively for fear of not having enough later. Art of all kinds – paintings, sculptures, ceramics, basketry and textiles greatly enhance the Ch’I and elicit positive feelings and associations.

AQUARIUS (20 January – 18 February)

There could be many moments when you will be secretive about your plans. The Seven of Swords indicates a veil of secrecy when you do things for the fear of being chided. The Queen of Swords however shows you to be a strong individual. Use more mirrors in your home as they activate, expand and circulate the Ch’I throughout the interiors. When properly placed, they enlarge rooms and double good views. Also choose ones that are clean, clear pieces of glass.

PISCES (18 February – 20 March)

The Nine of Pentacles shows a strong person who is also monetarily powerful. Someone who knows their worth and in this case, it probably applies more to women than men. The Nine of Cups enhances the sense of well-being – as it tends to do with social standing. When it comes to keeping family photos, it is a good idea to keep them in the children’s bedrooms. Photos especially of loving caregivers like grandparents’, parents, make children feel secure and watched over at night.