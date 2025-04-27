Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

You are being guided by the Higher Powers that are taking you on a path to better things. The Hierophant shows that you are to go with the flow and trust that the outcomes are for your highest good. The Sun card comes to tell you that success in your life is on the anvil. This especially relates to children and how well they will do. The Angel Message is Balance – represented by Archangel Zadkeil who tells you about the need for balance.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

The Five of Pentacles shows that there is a poverty mindset when it comes to money and other good things in your life. Practice gratitude to the things that are there and ignore what is not there. The Ace of Pentacles shows money power – earnings and investments are on the rise and yielding results. Also, new avenues will open up for doing different things. The Angel Message is the Knight of Fire that tells you that a sudden event will need attention.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

This is a time when you need to be careful with your spending habits. The Two of Pentacles shows that you will have to decide between need and desire. It would be best to conserve as much as possible. The Six of Swords shows that there is certain peace between you and your partner. It is best to make sure the boat is not rocked. The Angel Message is The Dreamer representing Archangel Metatron, who asks you to follow your dreams.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

You are on top of things even if you don’t feel like it. The Nine of Pentacles indicates increased fortunes, and this will bring out the nurturing quality in you to help others knowing very well the hardships one can face. The Magician shows that there is much you can do – but sometimes things take time and that makes you very impatient. The Angel Message is The World representing Archangel Michael, who says there is contentment and a path to good things.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

Life is about learning and your life right now seems to be reflecting this. There are also things you are learning formally through books and experiences. The High Priestess also represents the Goddess of Learning and all things come under her purview. The Knight of Swords shows youngsters in your life do things with fervor. The Angel message is the Knight of Air representing intelligence and idealism – which is why you need to carefully review your options and find creative solutions.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

There is plenty of money in your coffers – and this is something you need to be grateful for. The Ten of Pentacles shows money power through properties, family money, work and resources from a long lineage. The Devil card highlights a relationship that is existing, and while it is generally good, there could be moments of claustrophobia. The Angel Message is the Eight of Earth that tells you skilled work is definitely rewarded. Do learn all there is to learn about a topic.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

The King of Swords shows the presence of a strong male who is clear about what needs to be done. This can be in a physical form or even in the astral world where his blessings abound. He asks you to always think with clarity. The Ten of Swords however shows frustrations. The Angel Message is the Ace of Earth which tells you about the inflow of abundance. There is a promising business venture around the corner. You will be signing important contracts.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

There is a tendency to have arguments now. There is also a hostile environment that is ripe for misunderstandings. Just keep your calm and go with the flow. The Five of Wands is showing this, and the Two of Wands shows benefits from overseas connections. You could also be travelling overseas looking for collaborations. The Angel Message is the Page of Water which tells you that a new person will enter your life. This card also shows you to be sensitive and friendly.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

The Ten of Cups indicates a happy family life – where children and all others are in tandem with the family goals. This is very conducive to doing many creative ventures supported as you are by the good harmonious environment around you. The Two of Cups again shows harmony between people who are married or in a partnership. The Angel Message is The Magician representing Archangel Raziel, who tells you that you have the resources and ability to manifest your goals.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

You could be feeling isolated from the world. The Five of Cups shows this right now, and if you are able to shift your mindset from feeling all this to appreciating all the good things you have in life, then this feeling will dissipate. The Seven of Swords shows secrecy when it comes to discussing your ideas. It is also a time when you are likely to hijack someone else’s ideas. The Angel Message is the Queen of Air that shows objective decision-making abilities.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

Having unrealistic expectations with people and situations is not going to serve you well. The chances of disappointments are high, as things won’t be the way you want, nor will people behave as you expect them to. The Seven of Cups is saying this, while also telling you that some good outcomes can be anticipated. The Eight of Wands shows someone very ambitious and capable. The Angel Message is the Two of Air which shows you to be unable to make a decision.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

You are hardworking, productive and also well compensated for all that you do. There are financial rewards for your dedication and consistent behavior when it comes to work and earning money. The Eight of Pentacles shows this aspect of your personality. The Page of Pentacles shows that the youngsters around you also work like you – and seem to have the good qualities of honest living. The Angel Message is the Seven of Fire which tells you to defend your beliefs. Choose your battles wisely.