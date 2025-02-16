Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

As you work like you are in a battle, you are somewhere emotionally fulfilled and also being supported by a strong individual. The Knight of Swords indicates clarity and also a drive to get things done and, the Nine of Cups shows that you could be very happy doing all this with pressure. It is also because you are in a place where most things are in place so you can afford to go about your work and ideas with desire to succeed.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

The Eight of Swords shows that you are literally tied down and that is very frustrating for you. However, this is also self-imposed. You can do things that require time and interest and be engaged in activities that give you happiness. The Ace of Pentacles indicates a fortunate time where there is money and success being presented for you to shine. There are openings you probably never considered till now. You are also inclined to take calls on anything in an objective manner.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

It is a time when you would like to move away from overthinking individuals. You tend to hide and also in some way pick on others' ideas and thoughts. That is the Seven of Swords that makes it that way. The Queen of Pentacles indicates a strong person who is on top of the game. It may not seem like that to you, but that is how you are perceived by others. You also are the one who provides emotional support for people.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Page of Wands suggests engagement with the younger lot of those who work well for you. They are not only ambitious, but also right in alignment with the trends currently. They are also the ones who point the way to new directions. This is very helpful, especially when you are in battle mode when it comes to work. The Five of Swords indicates this mindset that makes you more aggressive than you need to be. Everything is working out well.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

When there is financial security, it is easier to be carefree and allow yourself to go on expeditions and trips that are considered trend setting. The Fool card is indicative of this, and it also shows that sometimes you are ready to throw caution to the winds. Some of the best things come out of impulsive actions. The Ten of Pentacles shows money flow and abundance in general, and also from family sources that make life all the more comfortable and enjoyable.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

While you are in a good space now when it comes to money, there are also tricky situations you have to deal with. The Nine of Pentacles shows you to be one of those who attract money easily, and you are also happy to share your bounty with those you love. The Hanged Man however tells you about the situations you have to deal with in a manner that is out of the box. You are also sought after at this time.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

It is the right time to be ambitious and use the innate creativity you possess. The Ace of Wands shows that drive, and a very fertile creative mind that can create immense possibilities for you, which also translates into financial rewards. All this is pointing to some major changes in your life as the Death card is indicating. You are also the kind who gives as much as you receive. You will help as many as those who approach you.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

It seems to be a difficult phase for you now with too many things crowding your mind. You are emotional in many ways as you navigate through relationships, and others' opinions of you. The Queen of Cups is indicating this. It could also be because subconsciously, you are sensing big changes in your life – you cannot put your finger on it – but it is coming and you may as well be prepared for it- that is The Tower card telling you.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

You are feeling lonely and alienated by things around you. The Hermit is what is indicative of this phase. Even in a crowd, you feel disconnected and not quite in the loop. However, there is the saving grace of The Divine that always walks with you. The King of Wands shows you to be under the influence of a strong individual who keeps you in check and gives good input when in doubt. Where money is concerned, there is plenty.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

You are off on a journey that brings in more interesting work for you and your associates. The Knight of Wands shows that you go about it with zeal that brings in good results. The High Priestess shows you are keen on learning new things and might even sign up for a course or two to strengthen them. It is also that as you navigate through life, you constantly learn. You are also very keen to build up your money resources.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

It is your time in the Sun- the time to enjoy what you have worked for. The Sun card shows that not just you, but also children, if any, will do well. There could be a new entrant to your life that will bring you much joy. The Two of Pentacles indicates that you think twice before spending. You value this resource and do not believe in careless purchases. There are journeys ahead for which you will have to spend money.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

It is a new life ahead for you. Like an empty slate, where you can write any kind of a story that you wish to experience. It can be interesting and exciting. The Magician comes to tell you that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. You have opportunity and the skills to be able to conjure up anything that you think of. The Six of Cups shows you to be sought after and engaged with people especially the elders.