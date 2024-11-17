Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CHENNAI: This week has some health related switchwords and codes that can be used appropriately. However, it is important to note that these are like prayers and not a substitute for proper medical attention should a condition arise.

For organ regeneration: BE-REVIVE (name of the organ)-NOW-FOREVER.

88888488888- Healthy body

9187948181- Auto body healing

721348192- Self healing

1814321- Good health

817992191-Restore the health given by the Creator.

And also keep repeating – Thank you Divine, for keeping me healthy.

ARIES

The Queen of Pentacles suggests a plentiful time with money and other material things. She is also someone who is nurturing and helps those around her, especially family. The Lovers card ensures that there is good bonding between partners whether at work or in your personal life. There is much to be thankful for as this week shows you what a good life can be. At the moment, there is harmony and understanding between all those you are interacting with.

TAURUS

Things might seem complicated at the moment. There could be many things you might not particularly like, but it is now that you think out of the box and also look for the silver lining in every situation you are facing. The Hanged Man is the card that shows all of this and you could feel frustrated. The Ace of Pentacles indicates financial security and prosperity that keep you independent. The Universe also supports all of your endeavors in ways that are truly mystical.

GEMINI

You feel like there is no need to rock the boat. It concerns all aspects of your life where you feel if you display displeasure, it could backfire on you. So you would rather keep peace by keeping things to yourself. The Six of Swords shows much activity in the head and most of it is about making peace with your circumstances. That said, your life is good in every way and there are enough things to keep you from feeling marginalised.

CANCER

You prefer to play your cards close to your chest as you negotiate the many projects emerging in your life. The Four of Pentacles shows that apart from being a bit secretive about your finances, you are also thinking how best to strategise the funds that you have access to. The Hierophant shows that you are being guided by a higher force. There is guidance, grace and protection offered to you through all that you do. Things are going the right way.

LEO

There is comfort in the fact that you are secure when it comes to finances and how it affords you a lifestyle that is enviable. The Seven of Pentacles shows this aspect, and also that there is enough for you for a long time. There is preoccupation with the younger lot in your life as you are proud to see how well they are progressing in their chosen careers. There are journeys to be made regarding work for them, and for you perhaps.

VIRGO

The Ten of Pentacles shows a lot of money that flows into your life and it also affords you a life full of opportunities. A lot of the money is earned while there is also the cushion of family money gifted to you. The Nine of Cups indicates an emotionally happy time when you feel all things are going in your favour. It makes you comfortable enough to be able to trust those around you. There is attention that is following you now.

LIBRA

Feeling restricted and tied up is predominant at this time and it makes you frustrated about circumstances. Not much can be done about all that as this is a karmic journey that you have to undergo. The Three of wands shows travel coming up – overseas mostly – and this can be about the needed break. In terms of work, there could be stress about which path needs to be taken seriously as you have many options given to you.

SCORPIO

You could be in two minds about ideas that you are contemplating. Both are good, but you need to pick one. Most of the time you will find something that prevents you from going whole hog- and that is your undoing. The Three of Cups shows celebrations and good times ahead which will be something you really enjoy after a long time. You actually are on top of things – it is up to you to ensure that others also see you this way.

SAGITARIUS

It is lonely at the top and only you know the many compromises made to show a good face to the world. The Hermit shows that you are alone when it comes to some matters and you find it hard to share your trials with even those considered close to you. The Six of Cups shows that no matter what you are going through, you continue to be in demand in some circles. Paying attention to the elderly will earn you good karma.

CAPRICORN

Making inroads into new areas to figure out projects are top of your mind now. The Knight of Cups shows the desire to start new ventures that go beyond the conventional, and that is where you will score and rise above the ordinary. The Two of Pentacles however shows that you need to keep a grip over finances to ensure that what you are thinking of implanting, goes smoothly and there are no hiccups especially when it comes to money.

AQUARIUS

Everything you encounter does not have to be a fight. It can also be something you ignore and allow it to pass. The Five of Swords is indicative of that and more. Again, the Three of Swords seem to say not to take anything to heart. Work with your head rather than emotionally because this can cause a lot of disturbed feelings which you can do without. All that apart, you have a good wicket in general. You are the boss.

PISCES

Any plans for buying or selling property or even renovations will take a while. Any plans for expansion in the work area will take about three to four months to show results. That is the Three of Pentacles indicating this. The Ace of Swords shows clarity in thinking and what you would like to do and achieve. You also don’t mince words when it comes to getting work and ideas generated by teammates. Financially, this is a good time as there is plenty.