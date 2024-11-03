Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

CHENNAI: In this festive time, here are some powerful affirmations that can enhance your life, if done every day- for a minimum of 21 days with feeling and faith.

I deserve prosperity. I am surrounded by wealth all the time.

I am unbelievably abundant.

I am worthy of limitless abundance.

I allow myself to feel and act abundantly.

I am a money magnet.

Money is drawn to me irresistibly.

Blessings flow to me in abundance.

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

This is a time when people in committed relationships have a pleasant time by strengthening the bond. The Lovers card shows harmony and companionship. It is a time to renew the vows, so to say. The Knight of Wands shows a lot of activity among the younger lot who forge ahead with careers and goals set for themselves. And this week is indeed a refocus on work related activities and there could also be some overseas connections that will forge greater collaborations and associations.

TAURUS (20 APRIL- 21 MAY)

While you might want to avoid people and run into the darkness for anonymity and hidden agendas, it is possible that your position will not allow you to do so. The Eight of Cups shows this and more. You are right now laboring under many misconceived notions and it's better you set them right. The Nine of Pentacles shows a person on top of her financial game and also in a nurturing mode where you are a pillar and all others lean on you.

GEMINI (21 MAY- 21 JUNE)

A happy home environment is happening in the coming days and you will enjoy family time and togetherness. The Four of Wands suggests that some of these activities together can also fulfill some work goals. The Nine of Pentacles shows that the women seem to have the upper hand and they are also the ones who keep things together. These seem to be crucial to your life at this point in time so may as well enjoy being looked after.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

You would rather let things be as they are, instead of effecting changes at this point in time. If married, you would go along with what there is, instead of trying to do things that will change the equation that exists now. That is the Six of Swords telling you this. The Knight of Wands shows lots of energy and great ideas from youngsters who know how the market functions. And they go about it in a mildly aggressive manner.

LEO (23 JULY- 23 AUGUST)

The boys in the family are off to a good start on whatever venture they are contemplating. The Knight of Cups and the Knight of Swords shows the difference in attitudes- while the Knight of Cups shows travelling in search of emotionally fulfilling endeavors, the Knight of Sword will fight for his place in the workspace. He will go at it sharp as a tack and also ensure others are working as well as him. And for those around, it is a learning experience.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST- 23 SEPTEMBER)

Being carefree and fancy are things you could indulge in now. The Fool card shows that you can be the wandering soul should you choose to do so. You can experiment with places and look at spaces that fulfill you in happy ways. However, caution must also be exercised, so that you don’t land in unknown areas where you don’t have any control over things. The Six of Cups shows you are winning many popularity contests in general.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER)

There is everything you want around you and you should celebrate all the good things in life. The Five of Pentacles suggests that you have most things many don’t, and you have to get out of the poverty mindset so that you attract more abundance. The Ten of Cups shows you to be in the best place in terms of family and loved ones and things are harmonious. Workwise, you need to be persistent and dogged about what you want to achieve.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

The presence of someone strong in your life is a blessing as you are being protected and guided in many ways by this person who is considered by the world around you as a dynamic, and likable individual. This gives you the impetus to be strong and clear about your own goals and work. The Ace also shows that whatever you take up becomes successful. The only thing is to keep your emotions and feelings under control – they addle your mind.

SAGITARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

Having unrealistic expectations of people and situations around you is not going to make you feel you have control over things. It would be better if you bring down a notch so that you are not disappointed in any way. This is the Seven of Cups telling you this. To add to this is the presence of the Five of Cups that shows that you feel lonely sometimes and therefore unable to look at the good things around you.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER- 20 JANUARY)

Major changes are around the corner for most of those born under this sign. The Tower shows that the old will give way to the new and while that is happening, there could be a lot of discomfort and inconveniences around. The Two of Pentacles suggests a lot of vacillating about spending patterns and that is something that can be draining. Sort them out into desires and needs. Meanwhile, there are good times to be experienced with friends and family.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY- 18 FEBRUARY)

Typically, you are one of those who think more with your head than heart. The Three of Swords shows you are practical and a no-nonsense person largely. The Chariot shows there is travel ahead and for all the right reasons. It will also be for something that enhances your life. Whatever plans you have in your head are most likely to take shape in about three months’ time and also there could be repairs and renovations in your living space.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY- 20 MARCH)

Limelight, attention and being like the leader in your field of competence, are the hallmarks of the week ahead. The Star card shows you to be the starry personality in your area that you specialise in. This can come about through happy experiences people get and by also getting a lot of attention for the quality of work they get out of you. However, the Moon card also comes where you will doubt yourself every step of the way.