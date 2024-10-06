Tarot: Unlocking divine messages; spiritual significance of angel numbers revealed

ARIES (20 MARCH - 20 APRIL)

The presence of a strong male individual is helping you make decisions and also get some clarity. The King of Swords indicates this. As long as this is not considered an interference you are in a good space. The Five of Wands shows conflicts, arguments and stress. If you know this, you can alter your responses and stay in a calm frame of mind. If there are things you are looking to show up, this is most likely to happen around the end of the year.

TAURUS (20 APRIL - 21 MAY)

The King of Pentacles indicates the support of someone strong and wealthy. It will open many doors of opportunity and sources of wealth. This could also be forces from above and this can be empowering. The Ten of Pentacles is a great sign of wealth and prosperity and with financial freedom comes many things that you can do with your life. And then, you are like the magician who can swing just about anything you choose. So go ahead and do what your heart wants.

GEMINI (21 MAY - 21 JUNE)

Right now, there are happy days in most aspects of your life. There is harmony in family life and social surroundings. Generally, it’s an even phase in your life. The Nine of Cups indicates all of this. The Chariot shows that things are going in the right direction. There could be some travel thrown into the cauldron and it is pleasant at best. The presence of a strong male individual in your life will make things easier.

CANCER (21 JUNE - 23 JULY)

The Page of Pentacles shows the progress and going ahead of plans, especially if in the younger age group. There could be new projects and also new directions being explored. However, while all this is on the positive side, you could be going through a lot of emotional turbulence. The only way to deal with all this is to not get overwhelmed. That said, most things are actually in place and you don’t have much to complain about – at least materialistically.

LEO (23 JULY - 23 AUGUST)

For most of those born under this sign, it’s a good week ahead. The Three of Cups shows gatherings and good times with loved ones and the Ace of Pentacles indicates success and wealth. The point of all this is to show that you are somehow in the limelight and people do gather around you. This is some kind of stardom of the mundane sort. You are looked up to and this is your good fortune.

VIRGO (23 AUGUST - 23 SEPTEMBER)

Deciding what to do and choosing between options can be exhausting. The Two of Swords shows that with the influence of the movements of the moon, you are constantly debating. It can be as simple as deciding what to eat and what to spend on. The Six of Wands shows travel, and the work of the youngsters in your family, their progress and what they do with their lives. Ultimately everything you go through is a learning experience and educative.

LIBRA (23 SEPTEMBER - 23 OCTOBER )

While you feel isolated and alone, you are unable to feel gratitude and see the good things already prevailing in your life. The Five of Cups shows that you find it difficult to be at peace and happy with other good things in your life. Yet there is much happiness in your personal life and benefits that are also there. Sometimes it’s best to go with the flow and allow things to settle on their own.

SCORPIO (23 OCTOBER - 22 NOVEMBER)

Financially you are in a good space. The Nine of Pentacles indicates this and can be so empowering. The Seven of Wands shows friction and hostility when it comes to work and coworkers. They might be difficult and annoying, and you can end up feeling rattled and unsure about your own decisions and actions. Yet somehow there is clarity in your mind about what to do. That helps because you are unlikely to be befuddled about further steps.

SAGITTARIUS (22 NOVEMBER - 22 DECEMBER)

The Sun is shining on you and you could also be welcoming a son. Things are looking bright for you, especially on the home front. The Sun card is self-explanatory. The Two of Wands shows travel and going overseas mostly on work and some part combined with creative things and ambition fulfilment. Right now, most things are on the upswing for you, so we say that good times are also following. All the downsides will start moving up giving you relief.

CAPRICORN (22 DECEMBER - 20 JANUARY)

You could be starting a new journey regarding work and finances. The Knight of Pentacles suggests that this has more to do with the younger lot and their goals. Do not have unrealistic expectations about people and situations as the Seven of Cups shows. You can have the desires provided you leave the outcome out of it. Allow things to happen in the best way possible trusting that all will be good. Changes are in the air, so be prepared.

AQUARIUS (20 JANUARY - 18 FEBRUARY)

The Two of Cups shows increased affection and togetherness with spouses, partners and any significant relationships. Some activities help to find this state of mind and just go with the flow. The Ten of Cups indicates emotional stability with family and that can be heartening for existence. You are not disturbed by those who put a spoke in your daily living. Yet there are patches of feeling frustrated, helpless and angry with situations that come about putting you on shaky ground emotionally.

PISCES (18 FEBRUARY - 20 MARCH)

Having enough money is empowering. The Seven of Pentacles is indicative of this and more. It also shows that you have saved up and there is no need to worry about this resource for a long time to come. The Page of Cups shows a new beginning concerning work and new ideas floating about, one of which will materialise soon. It can take about three to four months, so there are things to look forward to.