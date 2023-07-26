Sivakumar meets Aneethi team, praises the film

CHENNAI: Aneethi, starring Arjun Das and Dushara Vijayan in lead roles, was released in theatres on July 21. After watching the film, veteran actor Sivakumar met Arjun Das, Dushara Vijayan and Vasanthabalan.

Arjun Das shared a picture and tweeted, “#Sivakumar Sir the very fact that you watched #Aneethi was pure joy for our team. But you invited us over and spent time with us too. Truly meant a lot. One of the most memorable experiences. Will always remember & cherish your words of encouragement Sir. Thank you once again Sir. @Karthi_Offl Sir, was so happy to have met you too,” (sic). Helmed by Vasanthabalan, music for Aneethi is composed by GV Prakash.