Siddhivinayaka: Where devotion meets design

Artist Harshini Kishan’s upcoming exhibition, Siddhivinayaka, is a vibrant homage to the divine, where art becomes a medium of prayer, celebration, and cultural storytelling.



The show brings together traditional Indian motifs, sacred symbolism, and expressive abstraction to create a space that feels both meditative and electrifying. Through this exhibition, Kishan invites viewers to reflect on the intersection of devotion and design.

“In Siddhivinayaka, I explore the meeting point of devotion and design. Each piece is an invocation, whether through the intricate patterns of a wall hanging or the chaotic vibrancy of abstract linework. Art is a way to invite blessings, tell stories, and create spaces that resonate with energy and emotion. I work with materials that speak to both tradition and experimentation fabric, pigment, metal, and thread -layering them to build visual prayers. I aim to create art that feels familiar yet fresh, sacred yet spontaneous,” says Harshini.



Her first solo exhibition, Siddhivinayaka, is also a tribute to her mother’s birthplace and her own spiritual connection to Mumbai’s vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The exhibition opens on December 19 at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.