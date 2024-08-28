Raga Bank, a digital repository of Carnatic music, launched

CHENNAI: Music, Dance & Drama, known as MDnD, recently launched Raga Bank by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, who is known to be a patron of music and art.

The launch was followed by a Raga Bank Concert Series – I.

Raga Bank is a large and continuously growing collection of Carnatic music videos and audio that fans can watch or listen to for free. Presently, the collection has around 1,000 videos and audios in over 200 ragas by over 70 artistes. Each video or audio will be for a maximum of 10 minutes. Fans can search by raga, tala, artist, composer, type and language.

As the name suggests, it is a bank where artists and organisers can deposit their recordings and earn from them. MDnD will generate revenues by serving pre-roll ads, when fans click on the media, which in turn, converts to revenue that benefits both artistes and organisers.

The artistes and organisers who would like to contribute their recordings to Raga Bank can get in touch with them at ragabank@mdnd.in

visit: https://www.mdnd.in/ragabank