Nobody knows how anti-depressants work

The medical community, however, views them as effective and necessary treatments for people with a wide range of mental disorders, including depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. But underneath this debate lies a more fundamental question that science has yet to conclusively answer: How, exactly, do antidepressants work?

For decades, the public understanding of anti-depressants has been stuck in a narrative popularised by pharmaceutical advertising in the 1990s: that they work by correcting a chemical deficiency in the brain. But evidence from research studies has been clear since at least the early 2000s — if not earlier — that this is not how antidepressants work.

Doctors prescribe the drugs because decades of study data and patient reports show they can relieve people’s mental health problems. But doctors and scientists don’t have a clear understanding of how they do that. That may be surprising, but it’s the case for many kinds of medications, such as acetaminophen and general anaesthetics.

Scientists today are working with several promising explanations. No hypothesis is settled in science, and some may be disproved tomorrow. But together they reflect the strongest understanding medicine currently possesses.