Monsoon time: Try these mouth-watering snacks

NEW DELHI: Now that monsoon has arrived, it's time for sprinklers, the green tint of leaves, muddy pools, misty mornings, the sound of rain hitting the roof, brisk winds, and, of course, hot drinks and delectable munchies. The aroma of your kitchen wafting through your window or balcony as you prepare to enjoy the rain with variety of pakoras, samosas, and delectable bhel. These are some hot and spicy dishes that will add to the excitement of the monsoon.

Pakoras One thing that always pops up when it’s raining. And you guessed it right, Fritters or Pakoras. Chai and pakora are a perfect combination for the rainy season. Don’t you agree? A delicious snack that is worth skipping dinner are pakoras, which are plump, soft, crunchy, and crispy. Any vegetable can be used to cook them, such as spinach, bananas, potatoes, onions, and even zucchini.

Samosas Are you a samosa fan? The monsoon season will make you adore them even more. All you need to satiate your cravings for a delicious fried snack is this monsoon snack, which has a crunchy outer layer and a soft, spicy filling inside.

Kachoris A Rajasthani delicacy that is both satisfying and scrumptious. The chutneys that go with kachori bring out its actual flavour, and it tastes best when severed hot. Make some green chutney and tamarind chutney for a delicious evening snack.

Vada Pav During the monsoon, this well-known street cuisine from Mumbai is a must-have snack. One of the best comfort foods is hot potato vada in a fluffy bun.

Aloo tikki Aloo tikkis are a great rainy-day snack, even though they aren't just for the rainy season. We can't get enough of aloo tikki, a street-style dish that is crispy and full of flavours. Interestingly, there are numerous methods to prepare this dish. Examples include chole aloo tikki, dal aloo tikki, and kurkure aloo tikki, among many others.