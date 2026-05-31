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Master the art of dumpling

These dumpling recipes are perfect for a leisurely weekend cooking session
Jaffar Ali,Executive Chef, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway
Jaffar Ali,Executive Chef, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway
Updated on
Chicken sui mai dumpling
Chicken sui mai

Chicken sui mai

Ingredients for mixture:

Chicken Leg meat mince 150 grams

Chicken Breast meat mince 50 grams Chicken Fat .025 gram Chopped Onions 20 grams

Chopped Spring onions 20 grams Shallot Oil 30 ml Oyster Sauce 15 grams Sesame Oil 10 ml Beaten Egg 1/2 Teaspoon

Chicken Seasoning powder 6 grams

FOR WONTON SHEET

Refined flour 300 grams

Oil ½ teaspoon

Salt 1 gram

Lukewarm water

As required to make tight dough 

How to make chicken sui mai

Mix all the ingredients along with chicken mince and mix well

Mix refined flour, oil, salt with lukewarm water, knead and make a tight dough

Split into 12-gram balls and roll it

Stuff with 35 grams of chicken mixture and shape it

Steam it for 6 minutes and serve hot

TOTAL OUTPUT – 12 NOS

Broccoli corn water chestnut dumpling
Broccoli corn water chestnut dumpling

Broccoli corn water chestnut dumpling

Ingredients for mixture:

Minced Broccoli 100 grams

Minced American corn 150 gram

Chopped Water chestnut 50 gram

Salt To taste Sugar ½ teaspoon

Veg Seasoning Powder ½ teaspoon

Sesame oil 10 ml

Fresh red chillies chopped 5 grams

FOR COVERING SHEET

Wheat Starch100 grams

Tapioca starch 100 grams

Hot water 120 ml

How to make broccoli corn water chestnut dumpling

Mix all the ingredients along with broccoli and make a mixture

Mix both the starches along with piping hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes

Split into 10-gram balls, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them

Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot.

TOTAL OUTPUT 12 NOS

Wild mushroom dumpling
Wild mushroom dumpling

Wild mushroom dumpling

Ingredients for mixture:

Minced Shitake mushroom

150 grams

Minced Black Fungus 150 grams

Minced White Fungus 150 grams

Seasoning Powder 25 grams

Salt To taste

Sesame oil ½ teaspoon

Refined oil ½ teaspoon

Chopped Garlic 1 tablespoon

Potato Starch 10 grams

FOR COVERING SHEET

Wheat Starch 100 grams

Tapioca starch 100 grams

Hot water 120 ml 

How to make wild mushroom dumpling

Mix all the ingredients and toss them in the Wok until mushroom gets cooked

Mix both the starches along with piping hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes

Split into 10 grams ball, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them

Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot

TOTAL OUTPUT 12 NOS

Prawn hargow
Prawn hargow

Prawn hargow

Ingredients for mixture:

Minced Prawn 400 grams

Minced Water chestnut 75 grams Sugar 32 grams Salt 7 grams

Seasoning powder 25 grams Sesame oil 15 ml

Potato starch 10 grams

FOR COVERING SHEET

Wheat Starch 100 grams

Tapioca starch 100 grams

Hot water 120 ml

How to make prawn hargow

Mix all the ingredients along with the minced prawn and keep it aside

Mix both the starch along with hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes

Split into 10 grams ball, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them

Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot

TOTAL OUTPUT – 12 NOS

Recipes shared by Jaffar Ali, Executive Chef, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway

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