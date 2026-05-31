Master the art of dumpling

Chicken Leg meat mince 150 grams
Chicken Breast meat mince 50 grams Chicken Fat .025 gram Chopped Onions 20 grams
Chopped Spring onions 20 grams Shallot Oil 30 ml Oyster Sauce 15 grams Sesame Oil 10 ml Beaten Egg 1/2 Teaspoon
Chicken Seasoning powder 6 grams
Refined flour 300 grams
Oil ½ teaspoon
Salt 1 gram
Lukewarm water
As required to make tight dough
Mix all the ingredients along with chicken mince and mix well
Mix refined flour, oil, salt with lukewarm water, knead and make a tight dough
Split into 12-gram balls and roll it
Stuff with 35 grams of chicken mixture and shape it
Steam it for 6 minutes and serve hot
TOTAL OUTPUT – 12 NOS
Minced Broccoli 100 grams
Minced American corn 150 gram
Chopped Water chestnut 50 gram
Salt To taste Sugar ½ teaspoon
Veg Seasoning Powder ½ teaspoon
Sesame oil 10 ml
Fresh red chillies chopped 5 grams
Wheat Starch100 grams
Tapioca starch 100 grams
Hot water 120 ml
Mix all the ingredients along with broccoli and make a mixture
Mix both the starches along with piping hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes
Split into 10-gram balls, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them
Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot.
TOTAL OUTPUT 12 NOS
Minced Shitake mushroom
150 grams
Minced Black Fungus 150 grams
Minced White Fungus 150 grams
Seasoning Powder 25 grams
Salt To taste
Sesame oil ½ teaspoon
Refined oil ½ teaspoon
Chopped Garlic 1 tablespoon
Potato Starch 10 grams
Wheat Starch 100 grams
Tapioca starch 100 grams
Hot water 120 ml
Mix all the ingredients and toss them in the Wok until mushroom gets cooked
Mix both the starches along with piping hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes
Split into 10 grams ball, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them
Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot
TOTAL OUTPUT 12 NOS
Minced Prawn 400 grams
Minced Water chestnut 75 grams Sugar 32 grams Salt 7 grams
Seasoning powder 25 grams Sesame oil 15 ml
Potato starch 10 grams
Wheat Starch 100 grams
Tapioca starch 100 grams
Hot water 120 ml
Mix all the ingredients along with the minced prawn and keep it aside
Mix both the starch along with hot water and make a soft dough and rest it for 5 minutes
Split into 10 grams ball, roll them and stuff them with 35 grams of mixture and shape them
Steam it for 5 minutes and serve hot
TOTAL OUTPUT – 12 NOS
Recipes shared by Jaffar Ali, Executive Chef, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway