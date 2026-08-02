Make paneer jalfrezi, paneer makhani at home

HOW TO MAKE:

Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add the green and red chillies. Sauté for a few seconds

Add the finely chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Cook until the onion turns light golden

Pour in the tomato puree and cook, covered, until the raw smell disappears

Add the turmeric, red chilli, coriander and garam masala powders. Mix well, adding a splash of water to prevent the spices from sticking

Let the masala simmer for a minute, then stir in the sugar, tomato ketchup and lemon juice

Add the sliced onion and bell pepper. Toss gently and cook for 2 to 3 minutes so the vegetables remain slightly crisp

Add the paneer strips and crushed kasuri methi. Mix gently to coat the paneer without breaking it

Finish with chopped coriander leaves and switch off the heat

Serve hot with roti, naan, jeera rice or plain rice

SERVES: 3-4