Make paneer jalfrezi, paneer makhani at home

200 g paneer, cut into thick strips
2 tbsp oil
½ tsp cumin seeds
1 green chilli, slit
1 red chilli, slit
¼ cup onion, finely chopped
1 heaped tsp ginger-garlic paste
2 medium tomatoes, pureed
¼ tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp red chilli powder
½ tsp coriander powder
¾ tsp garam masala powder
¼ tsp sugar
1 tsp tomato ketchup
1 tsp lemon juice
1 cup onion, sliced lengthwise
1 cup bell pepper, sliced lengthwise
1 tsp kasuri methi, crushed
1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
Water, as required
Salt, to taste
Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add the green and red chillies. Sauté for a few seconds
Add the finely chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Cook until the onion turns light golden
Pour in the tomato puree and cook, covered, until the raw smell disappears
Add the turmeric, red chilli, coriander and garam masala powders. Mix well, adding a splash of water to prevent the spices from sticking
Let the masala simmer for a minute, then stir in the sugar, tomato ketchup and lemon juice
Add the sliced onion and bell pepper. Toss gently and cook for 2 to 3 minutes so the vegetables remain slightly crisp
Add the paneer strips and crushed kasuri methi. Mix gently to coat the paneer without breaking it
Finish with chopped coriander leaves and switch off the heat
Serve hot with roti, naan, jeera rice or plain rice
SERVES: 3-4
1 large onion, sliced
4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped
2 small Kashmiri chillies
1 small green chilli, slit
½-inch ginger
3 garlic cloves
1-inch cinnamon
2 cloves
2 green cardamoms
1 black cardamom
1 small bay leaf
10 cashews
1 tsp butter
¾ cup water, plus more if needed
Salt, to taste
1½ cups paneer, cubed
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp red chilli powder (or Kashmiri red chilli powder)
1–2 tbsp fresh cream or milk malai
1 tsp kasuri methi, crushed
½ tsp garam masala powder
1 tbsp butter, plus extra for serving
¼ tsp sugar (optional)
Salt, to taste
In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine all the ingredients listed under For the gravy. Add the water so the ingredients are just immersed
Cover and cook over a medium flame for 7 to 10 minutes, until the vegetables are soft
Remove and discard the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaf. Let the mixture cool
Transfer the cooked mixture to a mixer jar and blend into a smooth puree
In the same pan, melt
1 tablespoon butter. Add the red chilli powder and stir quickly
Strain the prepared puree into the pan in batches, pressing well to extract the smooth gravy
Bring the gravy to a gentle boil, then add the paneer cubes. Simmer for about 5 minutes
Stir in the fresh cream, crushed kasuri methi, garam masala, salt and sugar, if using. Mix gently and cook for another 5 minutes until the flavours come together
Finish with a small knob of butter and serve hot with roti, naan or jeera rice
SERVES: 3-4