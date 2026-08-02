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Make paneer jalfrezi, paneer makhani at home

Bring home the flavours of Paneer with easy step-by-step recipes.
Paneer makhani
Paneer makhani
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PANEER JALFREZI

INGREDIENTS:

200 g paneer, cut into thick strips

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli, slit

1 red chilli, slit

¼ cup onion, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp ginger-garlic paste

2 medium tomatoes, pureed

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp coriander powder

¾ tsp garam masala powder

¼ tsp sugar

1 tsp tomato ketchup

1 tsp lemon juice

1 cup onion, sliced lengthwise

1 cup bell pepper, sliced lengthwise

1 tsp kasuri methi, crushed

1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

Water, as required

Salt, to taste

HOW TO MAKE:

Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add the green and red chillies. Sauté for a few seconds

Add the finely chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Cook until the onion turns light golden

Pour in the tomato puree and cook, covered, until the raw smell disappears

Add the turmeric, red chilli, coriander and garam masala powders. Mix well, adding a splash of water to prevent the spices from sticking

Let the masala simmer for a minute, then stir in the sugar, tomato ketchup and lemon juice

Add the sliced onion and bell pepper. Toss gently and cook for 2 to 3 minutes so the vegetables remain slightly crisp

Add the paneer strips and crushed kasuri methi. Mix gently to coat the paneer without breaking it

Finish with chopped coriander leaves and switch off the heat

Serve hot with roti, naan, jeera rice or plain rice

SERVES: 3-4

PANEER MAKHANI

INGREDIENTS:

1 large onion, sliced

4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 small Kashmiri chillies

1 small green chilli, slit

½-inch ginger

3 garlic cloves

1-inch cinnamon

2 cloves

2 green cardamoms

1 black cardamom

1 small bay leaf

10 cashews

1 tsp butter

¾ cup water, plus more if needed

Salt, to taste

1½ cups paneer, cubed

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp red chilli powder (or Kashmiri red chilli powder)

1–2 tbsp fresh cream or milk malai

1 tsp kasuri methi, crushed

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp butter, plus extra for serving

¼ tsp sugar (optional)

Salt, to taste

HOW TO MAKE:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine all the ingredients listed under For the gravy. Add the water so the ingredients are just immersed

Cover and cook over a medium flame for 7 to 10 minutes, until the vegetables are soft

Remove and discard the cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and bay leaf. Let the mixture cool

Transfer the cooked mixture to a mixer jar and blend into a smooth puree

In the same pan, melt

1 tablespoon butter. Add the red chilli powder and stir quickly

Strain the prepared puree into the pan in batches, pressing well to extract the smooth gravy

Bring the gravy to a gentle boil, then add the paneer cubes. Simmer for about 5 minutes

Stir in the fresh cream, crushed kasuri methi, garam masala, salt and sugar, if using. Mix gently and cook for another 5 minutes until the flavours come together

Finish with a small knob of butter and serve hot with roti, naan or jeera rice

SERVES: 3-4

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