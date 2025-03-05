Loom to lifestyle: CCI’s textile expo in Chennai to showcase 31 master weavers, designers

CHENNAI: Handloom and handwoven textiles are always cause for celebration. Today, historians, weavers, artisans, designers, and revivalists are working together to redefine, innovate, and reimagine the sari in traditional and modern forms.

The Crafts Council of India (CCI), which supports the crafts and artisans of India, is all set to host their summer textile show titled 'Tari - The Loom'. This exclusive exhibition will feature a stunning collection of sarees and textiles from looms across the country. The two-day event, taking place on March 7 and 8 at the WelcomHotel by ITC on Cathedral Road, will showcase sarees, kurtas, dupattas, and yardage sourced from some of the finest looms in India.

Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, Executive Committee Member of CCI, tells DT Next, “We’ve been hosting the CCI textile show for over two decades, and Chennai eagerly anticipates this biannual event. During March and April, we showcase the spring-summer collection, and at the end of the year, we host another show. This event brings together the finest master weavers, artisans, designers, and craftsmen, showcasing age-old weaving and textile-making traditions. This year, we have 31 participants from across the country, offering a diverse range of Indian textiles. It’s a unique opportunity to experience and appreciate the skills of Indian artisans.”

She adds, “The show provides a platform for artisans to showcase their work, and for Chennaiites to interact with these specialists. It’s a chance to explore how traditional techniques are being reimagined to suit contemporary aesthetics and lifestyles. In a summer-centric country like India, we feature a variety of weaves and techniques perfect for the season, catering to various occasions and the evolving needs of modern life.”

The focus of all 31 collections featured at Tari is on sustainability and the use of eco-friendly processes. A few of the brands showcasing their textiles include Kara, Abhihaara, Asal, Bhubaneswari Textile, Erisri Ahimsa Silks, Kosala, Kalenele, Marm, Mura, Nadiya Paar, Naturally, and Neelgar.

Abhilasha Trivedi, embroidery revivalist and founder of Woven Traditions in Lucknow, shares the story of her brand and why this show is special for both the brand and shoppers. “We started Woven Traditions in Lucknow 18 years ago as an experiment, because we couldn't find the kind of chikankari we wanted. Having grown up in Lucknow, chikankari has always been a part of my childhood - our mothers' wardrobes were filled with it. But when we went to the market and asked artisans to work on a particular saree or fabric, they would often refuse. The reason was that most were stuck in a mechanical, mass-production process, with no creative thought or craftsmanship involved. I decided to start on a small scale with a few people - the pieces I created were well received by my friends and my mother’s circle, which encouraged me to move forward. We began sourcing fabrics directly from weavers, to create fully handmade pieces - steering clear of machine-made fabrics that are mass-produced,” says Abhilasha.

Over the years, she has collaborated with many designers and artisans and noticed a significant gap in the market: either there were cheaply made, machine-embroidered chikankari pieces or high-end designer chikankari priced out of reach for most people. “The core purpose of my brand is to make chikankari accessible to everyone. The audience that attends CCI events understands the hard work behind each piece and truly appreciates the craftsmanship. Chennaiites, in particular, have shown immense love for our work.”