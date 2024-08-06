Lines of Thought: A journey through infinite reflections in art

CHENNAI: "Lines of Thought - Endless Reflections" is an exhibition featuring drawings by Chantal Jumel, Mainaz Bano Khan, Megha Joshi, Neerja Chandna Peters, Pankaj Saroj, and Suhani Jain.

This collection explores the beauty and depth of the line as a key element in art. Lines have long represented infinity, continuity, and intellectual exploration. In this exhibition, lines go beyond their physical form to reflect the artist's inner thoughts. The artworks celebrate the line's role as both a structural element and a philosophical symbol, connecting thought and form. Through detailed hand-drawn patterns and bold abstract shapes, the artists have created visually captivating and thought-provoking pieces.

The exhibition features a range of techniques, from intricate patterns inspired by traditional Indian art to bold, abstract forms addressing modern and timeless themes. This diversity showcases how each artist’s unique experiences shape their line of thought and how their visual expression varies based on their perspective. Lines become powerful symbols of the artists' journeys, reflecting the fluidity of thoughts, the interconnectedness of life, and the process of self-discovery. Engaging with these works invites viewers to explore the complex patterns and underlying philosophies of the Indian artistic landscape, appreciating each artist's depth and vision. This exhibition will guide viewers on a transformative journey from abstract thought to tangible form, weaving together a rich tapestry of mind and medium, thought and expression. The exhibition is on view till August 23 at Apparao Galleries.