Add Ela Ada & Mathanga Erissery in your Onam sadhya
The Recipes are shared by Muthukumar K, Jr Sous Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa
Prep your Onam sadhya with these recipes
Mathanga Erissery
Ingredients:
2 Cups Yellow Pumpkin (about 250 grams, cubed)
1 Pinch Turmeric Powder
1 tsp Salt
For Grinding:
½ Cup Grated Coconut
2 Green Chilies
1 tsp Cumin Seeds
For Tempering:
1 tbsp Coconut Oil
1 tsp Mustard Seeds
1 Red Chili
A Few Curry Leaves
1 tbsp Grated Coconut
Instructions:
Wash and cube the pumpkin. Set aside.
In a mixer jar, combine the grated coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds.
Add a little water and grind to a smooth paste, similar to the consistency of coconut chutney. Set aside.
Heat a pan over medium heat and add ½ cup of water.
Add the cubed pumpkin and a pinch of turmeric powder.
Cook until the pumpkin is soft, stirring occasionally.
Once cooked, roughly mash the pumpkin using a curd beater or the back of a ladle.
Add the ground coconut paste to the mashed pumpkin. Add salt to taste and stir well.
Let it cook for a few minutes, then turn off the heat.
Heat coconut oil in a small pan over medium heat.
Add mustard seeds and let them crackle.
Add the red chili and curry leaves.
Sauté for a few seconds, then add 1 tablespoon of grated coconut.
Sauté until the coconut is lightly browned.
Pour the tempering over the cooked pumpkin mixture.
Stir gently to combine. Serve hot with rice or as a side dish.
Ela Ada
Ingredients:
1 cup Rice Flour
1½ cups water
½ cup Fresh Coconut, grated
¼ cup Jaggery, grated
1 tsp Cardamom Powder
2 tbsp Ghee
5 Banana Leaves, cut into squares
Instructions:
Boil water in a pan. Gradually add it to the rice flour, mixing with a wooden spatula. Once cool enough to handle, knead into a soft dough and set aside.
Mix grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder until well combined. Let it cool.
Place a small ball of dough on the centre of a banana leaf square. Flatten it gently.
Place a tablespoon of the coconut-jaggery filling in the centre of the dough. Spread it slightly.
Fold the banana leaf to enclose the filling. Press the edges to seal.
Arrange the wrapped ada in a steamer with boiling water. Steam for 12-15 minutes. Avoid overcrowding.
Let the ada cool slightly before serving.
Notes:
Adjust jaggery to taste.
You can use hot milk or a mix of hot milk and water for the dough.
Use any good quality rice flour.