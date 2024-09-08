Begin typing your search...

    Add Ela Ada & Mathanga Erissery in your Onam sadhya

    The Recipes are shared by Muthukumar K, Jr Sous Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Sep 2024 2:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-09-08 02:30:12.0  )
    Mathanga Erissery and Ela Ada

    Prep your Onam sadhya with these recipes

    Mathanga Erissery

    Ingredients:

    2 Cups Yellow Pumpkin (about 250 grams, cubed)

    1 Pinch Turmeric Powder

    1 tsp Salt

    For Grinding:

    ½ Cup Grated Coconut

    2 Green Chilies

    1 tsp Cumin Seeds

    For Tempering:

    1 tbsp Coconut Oil

    1 tsp Mustard Seeds

    1 Red Chili

    A Few Curry Leaves

    1 tbsp Grated Coconut

    Instructions:

    Wash and cube the pumpkin. Set aside.

    In a mixer jar, combine the grated coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds.

    Add a little water and grind to a smooth paste, similar to the consistency of coconut chutney. Set aside.

    Heat a pan over medium heat and add ½ cup of water.

    Add the cubed pumpkin and a pinch of turmeric powder.

    Cook until the pumpkin is soft, stirring occasionally.

    Once cooked, roughly mash the pumpkin using a curd beater or the back of a ladle.

    Add the ground coconut paste to the mashed pumpkin. Add salt to taste and stir well.

    Let it cook for a few minutes, then turn off the heat.

    Heat coconut oil in a small pan over medium heat.

    Add mustard seeds and let them crackle.

    Add the red chili and curry leaves.

    Sauté for a few seconds, then add 1 tablespoon of grated coconut.

    Sauté until the coconut is lightly browned.

    Pour the tempering over the cooked pumpkin mixture.

    Stir gently to combine. Serve hot with rice or as a side dish.

    Ela Ada

    Ingredients:

    1 cup Rice Flour

    1½ cups water

    ½ cup Fresh Coconut, grated

    ¼ cup Jaggery, grated

    1 tsp Cardamom Powder

    2 tbsp Ghee

    5 Banana Leaves, cut into squares

    Instructions:

    Boil water in a pan. Gradually add it to the rice flour, mixing with a wooden spatula. Once cool enough to handle, knead into a soft dough and set aside.

    Mix grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder until well combined. Let it cool.

    Place a small ball of dough on the centre of a banana leaf square. Flatten it gently.

    Place a tablespoon of the coconut-jaggery filling in the centre of the dough. Spread it slightly.

    Fold the banana leaf to enclose the filling. Press the edges to seal.

    Arrange the wrapped ada in a steamer with boiling water. Steam for 12-15 minutes. Avoid overcrowding.

    Let the ada cool slightly before serving.

    Notes:

    Adjust jaggery to taste.

    You can use hot milk or a mix of hot milk and water for the dough.

    Use any good quality rice flour.


    DTNEXT Bureau

