Add Ela Ada & Mathanga Erissery in your Onam sadhya

Prep your Onam sadhya with these recipes

Mathanga Erissery

Ingredients:

2 Cups Yellow Pumpkin (about 250 grams, cubed)

1 Pinch Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Salt

For Grinding:

½ Cup Grated Coconut

2 Green Chilies

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

For Tempering:

1 tbsp Coconut Oil

1 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 Red Chili

A Few Curry Leaves

1 tbsp Grated Coconut

Instructions:

Wash and cube the pumpkin. Set aside.

In a mixer jar, combine the grated coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds.

Add a little water and grind to a smooth paste, similar to the consistency of coconut chutney. Set aside.

Heat a pan over medium heat and add ½ cup of water.

Add the cubed pumpkin and a pinch of turmeric powder.

Cook until the pumpkin is soft, stirring occasionally.

Once cooked, roughly mash the pumpkin using a curd beater or the back of a ladle.

Add the ground coconut paste to the mashed pumpkin. Add salt to taste and stir well.

Let it cook for a few minutes, then turn off the heat.

Heat coconut oil in a small pan over medium heat.

Add mustard seeds and let them crackle.

Add the red chili and curry leaves.

Sauté for a few seconds, then add 1 tablespoon of grated coconut.

Sauté until the coconut is lightly browned.

Pour the tempering over the cooked pumpkin mixture.

Stir gently to combine. Serve hot with rice or as a side dish.

Ela Ada

Ingredients:

1 cup Rice Flour

1½ cups water

½ cup Fresh Coconut, grated

¼ cup Jaggery, grated

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

2 tbsp Ghee

5 Banana Leaves, cut into squares

Instructions:

Boil water in a pan. Gradually add it to the rice flour, mixing with a wooden spatula. Once cool enough to handle, knead into a soft dough and set aside.

Mix grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom powder until well combined. Let it cool.

Place a small ball of dough on the centre of a banana leaf square. Flatten it gently.

Place a tablespoon of the coconut-jaggery filling in the centre of the dough. Spread it slightly.

Fold the banana leaf to enclose the filling. Press the edges to seal.

Arrange the wrapped ada in a steamer with boiling water. Steam for 12-15 minutes. Avoid overcrowding.

Let the ada cool slightly before serving.

Notes:

Adjust jaggery to taste.

You can use hot milk or a mix of hot milk and water for the dough.

Use any good quality rice flour.



